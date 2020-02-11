The wet pattern continues with the drying pattern and begins on Valentine’s Day

The wet time goes on, it dries up and on Friday it is much colder
Up and down temperatures and out and
When it rains, the week is determined by a series of weather waves
the community. Foggy and foggy conditions
are likely if we move through the night with high pressure and get a weak grip
in the area. It’s a little dry
and cooling period Wednesday, but don’t expect it to get warmer and longer
Rainy weather takes over on Thursday. Not
get used to it even when it’s cold and windy
Weekend.
So the week breaks down. There will be a lot of clouds tonight
Cover overnight so that the temperatures do not drop too much
the low 40s. Wednesday looks like this
another cloudy day with chance of rain on the way late in the day. There is still enough moisture nearby
to allow mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The temperature
The profile will not vary too much, so I expect the highs will only be a
a few degrees above the lows that reach the mid to upper forties in the afternoon. I expect the best overnight
Chance of rain arriving, so prepare for another round of rain in Thursday.
The line of rain will be so robust
approaches the west wall of the Appalachian Range, but disperse a little like it
hits the hills. Make sure the rain stops
together until Thursday and give us a decent dash of showers in the early part of
the day. Timing is always an issue when
The fronts cross the mountains, so I expect the rain to arrive in the early afternoon
and exit before sunset. The amount of
Rain will be enough to make rivers that are already swollen rise again
Streams and streams run fast and full.
Heavy flooding is not expected, but minor flooding is expected
nationwide. There is one in the mountains
Possibility for flash floods, so watch out for rapidly rising water in the lake
mountainous terrain.
As soon as the rain stops, the winds will pull
and the temperatures will go down. Valentine’s Day
The day will be dry, but windy and cool.
Friday’s highs are only reached in the upper 30s after the start in the USA
low 30s. Wind chill values are in
the 20s most of the day.
Friday to Saturday is night
will be bitterly cold and fall into the teens and 20s. Gradual warming is
A Saturday is expected with highs in the 40s, then a little more on Sunday with highs
in the 50s.
Stay safe.
John Carroll
chief forecaster
