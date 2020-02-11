The wet pattern continues with the drying pattern and begins on Valentine’s Day

The wet time goes on, it dries up and on Friday it is much colder

Up and down temperatures and out and

When it rains, the week is determined by a series of weather waves

the community. Foggy and foggy conditions

are likely if we move through the night with high pressure and get a weak grip

in the area. It’s a little dry

and cooling period Wednesday, but don’t expect it to get warmer and longer

Rainy weather takes over on Thursday. Not

get used to it even when it’s cold and windy

Weekend.

So the week breaks down. There will be a lot of clouds tonight

Cover overnight so that the temperatures do not drop too much

the low 40s. Wednesday looks like this

another cloudy day with chance of rain on the way late in the day. There is still enough moisture nearby

to allow mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The temperature

The profile will not vary too much, so I expect the highs will only be a

a few degrees above the lows that reach the mid to upper forties in the afternoon. I expect the best overnight

Chance of rain arriving, so prepare for another round of rain in Thursday.

The line of rain will be so robust

approaches the west wall of the Appalachian Range, but disperse a little like it

hits the hills. Make sure the rain stops

together until Thursday and give us a decent dash of showers in the early part of

the day. Timing is always an issue when

The fronts cross the mountains, so I expect the rain to arrive in the early afternoon

and exit before sunset. The amount of

Rain will be enough to make rivers that are already swollen rise again

Streams and streams run fast and full.

Heavy flooding is not expected, but minor flooding is expected

nationwide. There is one in the mountains

Possibility for flash floods, so watch out for rapidly rising water in the lake

mountainous terrain.

As soon as the rain stops, the winds will pull

and the temperatures will go down. Valentine’s Day

The day will be dry, but windy and cool.

Friday’s highs are only reached in the upper 30s after the start in the USA

low 30s. Wind chill values ​​are in

the 20s most of the day.

Friday to Saturday is night

will be bitterly cold and fall into the teens and 20s. Gradual warming is

A Saturday is expected with highs in the 40s, then a little more on Sunday with highs

in the 50s.

Stay safe.

John Carroll

chief forecaster

