The Weekender: Pascal's Rage-r Edition

We have a nice meaty update for you today. A few interesting new premium titles, as well as a few other interesting moves in the free to play world. The industry is now well awake, so expect more news, updates and releases in the pipeline in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, in mobile gaming …

Now out

Maze Machina (iOS & Android)

As we noted last week, Arnold Rauers and TinyTouchTales have a new game that was released earlier this week. Maze Machina follows similar veins as previous works such as Card Crawl or Card Thief, but there does not seem to be the same kind of progression mechanics. Michael’s review will be with us as soon as possible, so keep an eye on that.

The deployment of Pascal (iOS)

This game tries to answer the question “What if we make Dark Souls for mobile?”. Gritty, difficult, action RPG are just a few words that you could use to describe it. Depending on what it is like as Dark Souls, I am sure you can use more vulgar words. It is a fairly reasonable price for a game with this visual reliability and early evidence suggests that it currently works pretty well on iOS devices. We will add this to the review list and we will contact you as soon as possible. Android users, don’t despair – there will be a port later this year.

If you liked the mobile incarnation of Call of Duty, you might be interested to know that another popular FPS title has also made the jump mobile – Warface has never really been a “real” competitor of COD and Battlefield, but it does the A while ‘F2P Shooter’ thing (it was first released in 2013!) and is still going strong. The mobile version is called Warface: Global Operations and is available on both iOS and Android, still free to play.

Last but not least, Space Grunts 2 is now available on Android, if any of you have been waiting for the Google Play version.

App updates and news

What would you get if you decided to merge Battle Royale for 100 players and Auto Chess? According to Ubisoft you get Might & Magic: Chess Royale, a new game that comes at the end of the month. I’m a fan of Auto Chess games, although I’m not a big Battle Royale player (Fortnite is nice enough if you have someone to play with).

I don’t really understand how this can be one thing, but the press blurb claim contests won’t last longer than 10 minutes, so that’s my biggest concern. We will find out more on January 30.

Narcos is a Netflix that you may or may not have seen (not really my thing, but I know it is quite popular) after the family-friendly story of the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia in the late 80s. It had a surprisingly good (albeit tragically inadequate) turn-based strategy spin-off game on PC and console and now it gets a mobile spin-off in the form of … an Idle Clicker game. Yes. View this naughty boy.

You may also be excited to know that Playdek’s newest board game port, Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 -? will get access to Steam early in February. Not a word about a mobile version yet, but we know that Playdek ultimately wants to make it mobile, so it’s good to see that progress is being made.

In terms of individual app updates, there are a few:

Star Traders: Frontiers remains the best trader.

Santorini has received a small update

Call of Duty: the third season of Mobile has started

DOTA Underlords has received a new balance / tweak patch

Black Desert Mobile has a new World Boss, as well as the Node War PvP mode we discussed earlier

App sales

It seems to be another week in which there is nothing to shout about, so I thought I’d take a moment to clarify how I fill this section.

There are always games for sale, but I usually stick with the games we have discussed, or at least more clearly in our ballbox. Sometimes you see the same games repeatedly in the sale and they are not always the best price. For example, Klarus Victoria (Predynastic Egypt etc.) have all their games on sale again, but it is the same price that they always get for a discount.

Icewind Dale is again half the price, but that is not the best price it has been and there are a few others like this. We have dealt with all these games before and I am trying to check whether a prize is a “good” prize, as highly subjective as that concept.

That said, the last sale of Beholder is the best price it has ever been at $ 1.99, compared to the previous typical sale price of $ 2.99. Maybe there are some of you who don’t have it yet, who would like it, but again, the older a game is, the less relevant I think it is sometimes in terms of discounts.

Have you seen anything else that you like? Have you played any of the above? Let us know in the comments!