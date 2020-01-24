The Weekender: License Holder Edition

I thought this week might prove interesting after the explosive news about Carcassonne (see below), but things seemed to settle down fairly quickly. However, as you will read below, that was not the only franchise that will change the guard!

We also caught up with a few reviews this week and then I had a moment about Black Desert Mobile. Sorry.

Meanwhile, in the world of mobile games …

New app releases

It’s another guy weak in terms of releases, but a few things caught our attention …

Retro Bowl (iOS & Android)

We did not discover this on time last week, but we wanted to give Retro Bowl a shout. It is from the developers of New Star Soccer and the theme is the American NFL. You choose your favorite team and manage all aspects of their existence both on and off the field.

It is a ‘free to try’ game in the sense that you can play five games for free before being asked to pay the full game, which costs $ 0.99 / £ 0.99.

Tetris is dead? Long live Tetris?

Following the news that we heard about Carcassonne earlier this week, EA’s stable mobile Tetris games also seem to be replaced by a new startup. The publisher of the AAA games was responsible for Tetris 2011, Tetris Premium and Tetris Blitz – these games are still available on iOS, but have disappeared from Google Play.

We don’t know at this time whether Android users can still download the game if they have previously downloaded it, or whether existing downloads are still working. The developers have officially stated that the games will retire April 20, 2020. Currently, even iOS users cannot play them, regardless of whether they have them on a device or not.

This is where the new challenger comes. A company called N3TWORK INC. Has now released a new free Tetris app for both iOS and Android.

They have only played one game before: a free-to-play fantasy match-3 puzzle / RPG called Legendary: Game of Heroes RPG, as well as an Apple Watch game called Mafia Watch. I think that’s nice It is unfortunate that this final closure is more draconian than Carcarsonne, but it depends on the terms of the license agreement they have.

Best app updates

On the other hand, there are a few cool and interesting app updates for this week. Let’s take a look…

Star Traders: Frontiers

Our GOTY Winner 2019 still proves that it is worth it with another major update this week. The main focus is to improve the way in which Mediators do fighting, as well as adding three new specialized ships that specialize in anti-craft warfare (“crafts” are hunters, bombers, etc.)

There are also some adjustments made to different talents, as well as an overhaul of the starting ship of the Frontier Liner. Fun stuff.

Out There: the Alliance Update

When Out There was launched on Nintendo Switch, it did the same as Out There: Omega The Alliance, an exclusive version of the game with goodies such as a new ending, new spaceships and achievements. Developer Mi-Clos reassured everyone in November that this content would come to other platforms, and now it’s finally like a free update for mobile. If you haven’t played for a while, this might be a great opportunity to dive back into it. We have added the Nintendo Switch trailer so that you can see what the new edition will look like.

App sales

As a reminder of Monday’s report, TheCodingMonkey’s Carcassonne and the other games they have made are currently for sale to mark the (upcoming) closure of their iOS game. It is currently half the price.

To celebrate the major Alliance update (above), Out There only costs $ 0.99 on iOS and Android.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile & Touch is discounted for the first time since the launch – around 25% cheaper.

Continuing with the sports theme, NBA 2K20 has dropped to $ 1.99 on iOS and Android. Not the cheapest price ($ 0.99) but close enough.

We only reviewed it last week, but Dragon Castle: The Board Game is on sale again. The second time since the launch and the cheapest price so far.

Our GOTY winner 2018, Meteorfall, is currently $ 1.99 again.

The favorite game XCOM: Enemy Within is also worth $ 1.99

