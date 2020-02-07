The Weekender: iOS Beta Edition

I have been expressing my creative muscles this week through several news, although I am worried that it may seem a bit deranged. The positive side is that you won’t have to hold on for much longer. The new team will be ready by the beginning of March, and then the “proper” relaunch will take place at the end of March and they will take care of you.

Before that, however, I will probably have some fun.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away …

New application launches

There is only one note game that people talk about, and it’s PictoQuest. A Nintendo Switch game that has been transferred to mobile devices (we could start seeing this more frequently as the games go to Switch first, mobile devices later) and basically it’s just picross with some shop window. Reports suggest that it’s not as good as the more complicated RPG / Puzzle hybrids like Puzzle Quest, but if you’re a fan of this particular style of puzzle, it does the job.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yQXey6t_0o (/ embed)

Application and news updates

Scythe comes to iOS!

After some much-needed FTAs, I think it’s fair to say that Scythe’s Asmodee Digital adaptation is one of its best digital board game properties, and probably, in general, the best way to play Scythe. He has been out of Early Access since September 2018, and there hasn’t been a peep from either the developer or Asmodee … until now!

Thanks to the eagle-eyed customers of Stately Play, we have seen that AD is taking records for a beta version of iOS for Scythe Digital Edition. Hurrah!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oE4EHZTVo74 (/ embed)

They also have a new patch for Terraforming Mars in beta as well, which is set to rework multiplayer mode.

GWENT 5.1 update

GWENT has just received another considerable update on iOS (and PC), with the goal of rebalancing a lot of existing cards. The focus is on the Skellige and Syndicate factions, but there have been a wide range of changes, including:

Less range loss at the beginning of a new season.

The mobile version has new tool suggestions for on-board cards

Lots and lots of changes and card adjustments.

Recently I started playing The Witcher 3 on PS4 and jumped to the “OG” version of the game to see what the fuss was about. In fact, I really enjoyed it, so I hope it comes to Android soon so I can play the fully developed version.

Teamfight Tactics Closed Beta Testing

A closed beta for the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics will start today in selected countries … and we have no idea what countries they could be. Despite an extensive blog post that covers the news and some other interesting details, they don’t really say in which countries they will run the test.

However, the full release is still scheduled for March, and the rest of the post details what the key differences are. It is also worth noting that this will be a phone-only game at launch: tablet support will arrive later. The minimum requirements on iOS are expected to be iPhones 6S or later, and OS5 + with 2GB of RAM on Android.

Sale of applications

Another slow week for notable sales, but we discovered that Tsuro: The Game of the Path dropped to $ 3.99 (from $ 3.99) on both iOS and Android. It is not the lowest price it has ever been, but the last time it was lower was in April 2018, so it does not usually have cheaper prices.

Have you seen anything else you liked? Did any of the above play? Let us know in the comments!