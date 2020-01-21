Actress Jennifer Winget, who plays a key role in her debut web series “Code M,” says she would like to explore the digital platform more often because she considers the medium to be challenging and exciting.

“The Web is a challenging medium and at the same time offers the actor enough space to experiment with all-round tasks. There are fewer restrictions, so the actors can express themselves to the full, ”said Jennifer IANS.

The show produced by Ekta Kapoor also includes Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

Jennifer was a lawyer in the show. “My character, Monika, has brought me closer to understanding what our soldiers go through every day.” I have experienced extreme conditions, a level of physical stamina, and realized how difficult it is to spend so much time from the family, as well as the ambiguity of not knowing if you will live to see the next day. These thoughts occurred to me before I moved away from these feelings until I got into their shoes. You do not have such opportunities in life often and I am very grateful to Ekte and Samar Khan for bringing me an “M-code”. “

She started her career on television with “Shaka Laka Boom Boom” and the actress gained popularity in shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Saraswatichandra”, “Beyhadh” and “Bepannah”. She has also appeared in the films “Akele Hum Akele Tum”, “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat” and “Kuch Naa Kaho”.

Asked which media was her favorite, Jennifer said, “I love what I do and all I choose is that it excites me, whether on television or in film or in digital space.”

“Code M” is broadcast on the OTT Alt Balaji and ZEE5 platforms.

