The wavy flight saves the monarchs energy

An award-winning study by a PhD student at the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) shows that the monarch butterfly’s wavy flight paths are actually more energy efficient than a straight path.

Madhu Sridhar’s article won the 2019 AIAA Atmospheric Flight Mechanics Graduate Student Paper competition and was awarded at the AIAA SciTech Forum 2020, which was held recently in Orlando, Florida. The AIAA Scitech Forum is the largest annual aerospace conference and focuses on research and technology results in the aerospace community. The AIAA SciTech Forum 2020 included more than 2,500 technical presentations with over 5,000 participants.

Sridhar modeled and analyzed Monarch Butterfly power consumption while working in UAH’s ATOM (Autonomous Tracking Optical Measurement) laboratory under Dr. Chang-kwon Kang, an associate professor at the Institute of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Dr. Brian Landrum, an associate, worked as a professor and associate chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Research was funded by the National Science Foundation.

Finding that a wavy trajectory uses less energy can be useful for the bio-inspired design of long-range robotic miniature drones.

“One of the underlying goals of our study is to develop a drone that can fly as long as a wandering monarch,” says Sridhar. “The annual migration of the monarch butterflies is the longest among insects. It can be 3,000 kilometers long! Even the most modern drones cannot show these great distances.”

In the study, the researchers used a simplified analytical butterfly model that focuses on the dynamic interaction between wing aerodynamics and body dynamics, says Sridhar from Bangalore, India.

“This paper shows that this model agrees fairly well with experimental data,” he says. “We used motion tracking cameras to record a series of trajectories, wing and body movements of free-flying monarch butterflies in our ATOM laboratory.”

If the wavy trajectory that butterflies use has advantages, why don’t bees or flies use them?

“This study shows that coordinated wing and body movements after a bumpy trajectory require less power for a flapping wing on a monarch scale,” he says. “With smaller insects, this performance advantage diminishes, which is why they are likely to fly in a straight trajectory.”

Whether butterflies use a biologically predetermined flight pattern or simply random waves is one of many questions for future research. Sridhar also examines how the butterflies choose flight altitudes.

“It is known that monarchs fly from the ground at different heights on their migration route, which we find very interesting,” he says. “We don’t know why they prefer to fly higher than at ground level.”

In higher altitudes, the reduced air density could benefit the flight of the monarch, according to the scientists.

“To test this, we carried out experiments with monarch butterflies in the large vacuum chamber of the UAH Propulsion Research Center, where we recorded flights with lower density air up to 4,000 meters above sea level,” says Sridhar. “This helps us observe how their wing and body movements change when the air density is reduced.”

Researchers are also using computer simulations to investigate how low-density air affects the flexibility of monarch wings.

