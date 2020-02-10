The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review: Masterclass in VR immersion

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners sets a new gold standard for VR immersion, despite an overwhelming story and a few minor flaws.

developers: Skydance Interactive, Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam, Oculus Quest

Publication date: January 23, 2020 (PlayStation VR version planned for a Q2 2020 release)

The popularity of The Walking Dead continues to rise, even after the successful television adaptation of the comic book almost a full decade ago. The success of the show led to later spin-offs in television, board games, potential feature films and of course video games.

When discussing video games in the Walking Dead franchise, the only notable points are the critically acclaimed Telltale adventure titles, which are narrative adventure games that were more dependent on dialogue choices than on player actions. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a title that, in comparison, excels because of the incredible immersion factor.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a first-person survival horror action title that takes full advantage of the VR capabilities of the game. The area, a fictional New Orleans destroyed by floods (probably based on Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath), has the dark and grainy detail needed to set the stage for the player. Areas such as the graveyard crypt and the abandoned high school have a really creepy atmosphere, enhanced by great lighting effects and hair-raising audio tones.

The players operate mainly on a central hub, using a map on a modified airboat to travel to the different areas of the game. These areas are not only strewn with undead zombies, but also some New Orleans residents, most of whom are hostile to invaders. The character models have a cell shaded design that coincidentally resembles the character models from the Telltale series, which does a respectable job of making the world feel “alive” by its NPC population.

Although the Fallout agreements are fairly clear, approaching The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as a typical first-person shooter is a potentially fatal mistake, because this game uses different survival horror tricks correctly. Items such as ammunition and medicines are scarce, so players have to decide when to fight, when to sneak or when to run.

With the Silent Hill series, players only have a limited time to complete their objectives before the “clocks” start ringing, indicating the arrival of the night. This time limit is cleverly integrated into the game via a colored watch on the player’s left wrist. When the bells ring, the entire area is infected with zombies.

In addition to this element, the game has also implemented a different time mechanism that takes the story further by leaving the player only one area per “day”. Because players cannot travel anywhere at night, the only way to continue to the next day is to drink from a bottle in the player’s base camp. The player wakes up the next day, with the message on the numbered day that the dead have increased and the supply has decreased. In other words, as the days increase, so does the difficulty of the game.

Without the fantastic VR immersion that the game offers, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners would at best be just another average survival horror game. Fortunately, the developers have approached this project with VR as the main focus, and the overall results are amazing.

The physics of the game is incredibly realistic, from intuitively using weapons to picking up heavy items that felt really heavy (such as a propane tank). The small details such as these show how crucial game physics is to the core gameplay, especially in the VR world.

Another important immersion element are the interactive environments of the game. Players can open cupboards, climb down drains and break down wooden boards that block a potential doorway. However, actions such as climbing, fighting zombies and running will quickly reduce endurance. Fortunately, a player’s current endurance automatically fills up after a few seconds of inactivity and the player’s endurance meter recovers by consuming food.

The player’s health meter works in a similar way, although the conditions for restoring and refilling health are very different. For example, the player may become ill after killing a “sick” walker, thereby lowering the overall health meter of the player. Taking medication restores the overall health meter of the player, while wrapping the player’s arm in a context replenishes the current health meter.

To add further to the immersion is the absent HUD on the screen. Instead of an inventory screen, the player uses an interactive backpack to maintain items and weapons. As mentioned earlier, the wristwatch represents the time limit. Objectives, safe codes, drawings and even the card are all kept in the player’s personal diary, activated by literally grabbing it from the player’s chest.

The player can store small weapons, such as knives and pistols, next to the player’s left and right hips. A rechargeable flashlight is always ready, an invaluable resource because the game has many dark rooms and corridors. The game does not offer an option to display HUDs, but I think this only adds to the overall experience.

Thanks to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Incredibly Tight and Responsive Operation, Weapon Attacks are not reminiscent of outdated motion controls that had ravaged many early VR titles. The game translates the player’s actions well, from piercing a shiv in the skull of a zombie to cutting the arm of a guard with a katana. Large melee weapons need both hands to handle properly, but any powerful sweep will drain some endurance. When a gun needs to be reloaded, the player must perform the actions.

For example, a player reloads the revolver a single bullet at a time, but the gun can easily be reloaded by jamming into one magazine. However, it is important to remember that after reloading you can stretch your weapons, a subtle but welcome difference (from typical console games) that further increases the overall immersion of the game.

Unfortunately, every weapon in the game has a “durability” rating, a gameplay mechanism that is seen in popular game genres such as action RPGs where the most common weapons have a “finite” amount of use before they “break”. Once the durability of a weapon ends, it is permanently gone. Most weapons in the game usually do not even have a full durability meter, which attaches even more importance to learning the crafting system.

The crafting system used in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is inspired by the Fallout series. Players can throw away most found items in the base camp, which is also where the crafting stations are. Due to the limited storage of the bookbag, it is not practical to pack every item in view. Players can see which components an item produces when it is scrapped by carefully examining the item, but this can be annoying.

The game tries to compensate for this by letting the player “follow” the necessary components for a recipe, but the player must still pick up the items and check to see if the necessary components are present. Another problem with this system is the inability to repair weapons. The durability ratings are far from generous, so often a shotgun found can only shoot twice before it becomes junk. Admittedly, your character is not a blacksmith, but if I can make guns and explosives, then weapon repairs must also be possible.

Players can also make better food and medicine, as well as permanent upgrades such as more bag storage or endurance. The crafting system works because the formula has already been proven in numerous action RPGs, but certain aspects have certainly fallen flat.

The actual gameplay feels like most first-person action games, again seemingly lending more ideas from the Fallout series. However, players can also use stealth during the game, which is easily done by pressing a button to squat. The stealth element is sometimes necessary, especially since direct attacks usually fail spectacularly. Zombies are easy enough to make ends meet unless they are armed, but human guards are a much more difficult challenge. Although I didn’t always use it, the stealth engineer was one of my favorite aspects of the gameplay. I enjoyed the extra excitement and strategic choices that came from stealth gameplay. If this game gets a sequel or DLC, the developers will hopefully incorporate more stealth elements.

The entire Walking Dead franchise was distinguished by great stories, so even my own expectations for the story of the game were high (mainly because of the critical compliments that the Walking Dead series received from Telltale). The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners cannot tell a moving story. Apart from the player, there are really only a few characters who have a personality (thanks to a number of talented voice actors).

Moreover, the game tries to present plot choices to the player at certain points in the story, but those ‘choices’ do not seem to influence the story at all. The anticlimactic end of the game really underlines this point, because it cannot round off all loose threads, but ends abruptly before the credits roll. You can continue to play the game after the end, complete with everything you’ve collected, but after completing a twelve-hour campaign, there really isn’t much else to do.

Weak story aside, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is an incredible, indispensable title that sets a new bar for VR gaming. The in-game physics, interactive environments, smart time mechanics and excellent controls together provide an amazing VR experience.

Together with Superhot VR and Vader Immortal, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has one of the deepest levels of immersion in VR that I have personally experienced. The crafting system has a few flaws, such as the inability to repair weapons, but it still compliments the gameplay well.

Those gamers who want a fascinating story will probably be very disappointed, especially with an unsatisfactory ending. However, in terms of virtual reality and video games, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has set a new high standard as the first must-have VR title for 2020.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners raises the bar for VR immersion in gaming, thanks to the incredible physics of the game, tight motion control and detailed interactive environments.

A copy of this game has been provided to App Trigger for the purpose of this review. All scores are ranked from 10, with increments of .5. Click here for more information about our assessment policy.