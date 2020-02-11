The Walking Dead 10B: Negan’s Whisperers mask revealed in new trailer

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A brand new trailer for season 10B of The Walking Dead has just fallen and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has officially joined the Whisperers.

We last saw the villain of the show Beta (Ryan Hurst) rub the wrong way by entrusting his alliance to his new leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton).

And it seems that he has thrown himself into the trunk, because he has finally become one with the walkers with a creepy AF skin mask that resembles the smile of the Joker.

The short clip shows the fan’s favorite dragging his feet behind him as he leads his former enemies through the forest.

And while the cast and crew stay close to each other over the next episode of the zombie hit, a number of familiar faces revealed what awaits in the two-minute teaser.

Negan’s Whisperers mask looks like the Joker in a horrible new trailer (Photo: AMC)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, chuckled: “You just don’t know where he is. Negan and Alpha are a formidable pair. “

With Alpha star Samantha Morton, adding: “Ultimately, it becomes strange, exciting and really nail biting.”

However, it seems that Beta feels pushed aside even more, as the man behind the mask, Ryan Hurst, said: “Beta does not trust him at all.

“Beta has an innate feeling with whom he will find loyalty and who he is not. The Whisperer war is coming. “

Negan has thrown himself into his new group (Photo: AMC)

In the comic books, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) escapes from the Alexandrian prison where he ends up on Whisperer territory.

Having won the confidence of their leader, he decapitates Alpha and takes his head as a trophy to the people of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – hoping they will free him from their prison cell.

However, it seems that the show may have strayed from the original plot, as executive producer Denise Huth said, “Negan is now with (the Whisperers), and that can still be done in many different ways.”

Samantha also served a similar sentiment while chatting with Red Carpet News last month.

More: The Walking Dead



When asked about the bow of Alpha and how much time she had left in the show, the 42-year-old smiled: “Is it coming to an end? You assume that. “

The Walking Dead returns to AMC in the US and Fox in the UK on 23 February. Episodes from the past are currently available for viewing on Now TV.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email at [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to the Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt would support his children in an acting career: “I want them to follow their passions”

MORE: Phillip Schofield brings rehearsals of Dancing On Ice to a halt to tackle sexuality: “Holly Willoughby was in tears”