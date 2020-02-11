The Volvo Trucks assembly plant houses local MINT students!

POLASKI COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – Today around 140 STEM students and trainers from the Montgomery and Pulaski counties and from Radford City were invited to the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Dublin.

The students are STEM and high school students who took part in the First Tech Challenge. The First Tech Challenge is a competition for engineering and robotics. Teams design, build, and program robots to compete against other teams in an alliance format.

By visiting the facility, the students were able to combine their competitive and teaching knowledge with modern technology and manufacturing and discover potential career opportunities.

It is the first time that students visit the facility.

You don’t know what you’re missing if you’ve never come into contact with it. Therefore, we have the opportunity to have a large facility here. We have a lot of interesting processes. Why not share Why don’t you show them the things they work with at school?

Franky Marchand, Vice President and General Manager of the Volvo Group

Show them, they did it. Sales engineer Channing Mitchell served as a guide for students at Pulaski County schools. The tour included 3D printing, robotics and even virtual reality.

We will take you through the factory today and show you how your challenge this year could affect your future activities.

Channing Mitchell, Volvo Group sales engineer

Pulaski County High School senior Raaj Aggarwal’s passion for STEM was seen during the tour. He asked questions along the way and took careful note of the knowledge and experience.

I think more people should learn what STEM is and be motivated to do STEM. These kinds of hands-on activities really motivate people to engage in engineering, and so on.

Raaj Aggarwal, high school graduate of the Pulaski district

Alyssa Capretta, a high school student from Pulaski County, was thrilled to find out that there are opportunities in technology near her home.

Since becoming part of the robotics team, I have wanted to become a robot technician and programmer, and being with Volvo has shown me various options that I could do here.

Alyssa Capretta, Pulaski County Middle School Eighth Grade

The appreciation of the local STEM students was clearly felt at Volvo today.