The Voice UK: Jude Law's former Cat Cavelli goes through blind auditions

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Jude Law’s ex and the mother of her fifth child, Cat Cavelli, have surpassed The Voice’s blind auditions, and she certainly cast a spell on Olly Murs.

The singer, also known as Catherine Harding, shares her four-year-old daughter Ada, with actor Captain Marvel.

Rocking a leotard and a sequin skirt, Cat launched into a sensual interpretation of I Put A Spell On You, famous for Annie Lennox, and Olly Murs and Will.i.am turned their chairs for her.

Meghan Trainor started with the comments and exclaimed: ‘I was sure there were at least two women up there, so I was completely surprised when I turned around. Your rank and that you can sing with so many different voices, I thought it was great.

“I’m amazed that you’re alone there, you’re amazing.”

Cat captivated the judges (Image: ITV Picture Desk) Olly Murs commented: ‘That was an incredible performance, the story and, of course, I loved her sensuality. We all loved her sensuality. I loved it when I turned around that I could see you play two different characters. You cast a spell on me, so thank you. “

Will.i.am added: ‘The reason I turned was because I wanted to irritate Olly. I realized I was hypnotized. “

But when it came to the crisis, Cat decided to go with Team Olly.

Jude shares a four-year-old daughter with Cat (Image: Getty)

Before going on stage, Cat admitted that he is testing the ITV singing competition to be an example for his daughter.

More: The X Factor



“I just want to show my daughter that you can be who you want to be,” he said in the clip. “(I want to be) a good role model for her.”

Jude also shares three children with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, including the promising actor Rafferty, 22.

The voice continues on Saturday at 8.30 p.m. on ITV





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer, UK: The first look sees Duck sing the Stormzy song, and it all points to Skunk Anansie’s Skin

MORE: The most uncomfortable moments of celebrity dating of Jack Fincham when he announces that he is a father