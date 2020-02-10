The voice-tabulation confusion in Iowa goes further than the vote in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. – The battle for the Democratic presidential nomination is so close, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg called for the recapture of some sites and satellite caucuses in Iowa.

With less than a tenth of a percentage point separating Sanders and Buttigieg, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez also called for the Iowa Democratic Party to reconsider specific areas.

“Errors and inconsistencies are ripe for assessment,” Sanders wrote in a letter from Monday, adding that “a correction would change the allocation of national delegates by moving at least one delegate [party leader and elected official].”

Amid the confusion, 78-year-old Democratic Socialist and 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both announced Iowa victories in the hope of challenging Joe Biden in November to challenge President Donald Trump.

Senate Minnesota Amy Klobuchar ended behind Biden in Iowa, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to fight against Sanders for left-wing votes.

“This is about winning non-winable fights,” Warren said during a rally in Rochester on Monday.

Sanders is campaigning in the provinces of Cheshire and Strafford in New Hampshire. His Strokes, a rock band from New York City, will play at his Monday evening concert in Durham. He was optimistic in Rindge.

“If we win here tomorrow, I think we have a road to victory for the Democratic nomination,” Sanders told students, adding that he plans to win in Nevada, South Carolina, and California.

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will hold presidential primaries, known as Super Tuesday, on March 3.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg skipped the February elections and he invests heavily in Super Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com

