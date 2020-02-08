The Voice star accidentally walks off the stage after Tom Jones turns for her

Vivienne played a beautiful cover of a song from The Weeknd (Photo: ITV)

Voice UK participant Vivienne Isebor started to walk down the stage when she thought that none of the jury members turned to her at the end of her performance.

Vivienne, a mental health recovery worker, sang Calvin Harris and SZA’s The Weekend and impressed the judges – including Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will I Am – with her soft voice.

Because no one immediately turned around at the end of her performance, the 26-year-old had visibly deflated and turned to walk off the stage – when Sir Tom finally pressed the buzzer.

However, she still did not notice it and walked off the stage as the spectators shouted at her to turn around.

It took us a moment of hectic screaming on the screen, but Vivienne finally realized when the show’s guitarist led her to return to the stage.

Shocked by the sudden realization that someone was pressing the buzzer, Vivienne was suddenly speechless.

She was ready to leave (Photo: ITV)

Tom pressed his button at the end of the song and made @vvnsings think no one had turned when she left the stage. 🌟🎉🎤 #TheVoiceUK https://t.co/9FzAQF6eYp

– Ian Thomson (@IanThom61868878) 8 February 2020

Vivienne didn’t know Tom was turning for her, that made me laugh. I thought, “Where is she going?” You can’t just walk away if you have such a talent. It only shows that you never know what is going to happen #TheVoiceUK

– Nick (@NiickBoii) 8 February 2020

She walked away 😂 finally a good choice #TheVoiceUK

– Danielle Johnson (@ DanniJavaid94) February 8, 2020

She was almost on the bus home 😂😂😂 #TheVoiceUK #TheVoice

– Natalie 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@ Pugsnotdrugs82) 8 February 2020

Omg she did not notice that someone turned for her !!!!! 😭😭 She is soooo soooo good !!!!! #thevoiceuk

– King Kiara ♡ (@chiarabeexo) February 8, 2020

An amused Tom laughed: ‘Where are you going? Where did you go? You can’t run away like that!

Viewers also found it all hilarious and hurried to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Tom pushed his button at the end of the song and made @vvnsings think no one was turned around when she left the stage,” tweeted a user.

Another commented: “Vivienne didn’t know Tom was turning for her, that made me laugh. I was like “where is she going?”

“You can’t just walk away if you have such a talent. It just shows that you never know what will happen. “

“She finally walked away, a good choice,” a viewer placed an emoji with a smiling face.

The Voice will be broadcast on ITV on Saturday at 8.30 p.m.





