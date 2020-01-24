The Voice Exclusive: Everyone goes for the win

Nick Jonas. John Legend. Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson. Only one comes on top when The Voice returns for season 18 at NBC. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new key art with all coaches, including newcomer to the Jonas show.

The coaches all go “for victory”, so let’s look at their success rate. Shelton has six wins from his 17 previous seasons, Clarkson has three of her four seasons and Legend has one win from two seasons.

Jonas, who is new to the show as a coach, previously served as an advisor Christina Aguilera. He will have his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, serve as his advisors in season 18. He also helped his brother during Joe’s tenure as a coach with the Australian version of The Voice.

“I’m so excited to be part of The Voice family,” Jonas said in a statement when his involvement was announced. “It’s such a great group of people, and I can’t wait to really help these artists build and find their unique voices.”

The other advisers this season are Ella Mai for Team John, Dua Lipa for Team Kelly and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake. Rexha was previously involved in the Comeback Stage of season 16.

The new season of The Voice starts on Monday, February 24 at 8:00 PM. on NBC.

