The virus crisis in China is affecting global letter and parcel flows

PARIS – Postal operators in the United States, China and elsewhere say that the suspension of flights to slow the spread of a deadly new virus has major implications for the worldwide flow of letters and parcels.

In a note from The Associated Press, the US postal service on Tuesday told its counterparts around the world that it is “experiencing significant difficulties” in sending letters, packages and instant messages to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, “because most of its suppliers have suspended their flights to those destinations.

Consequently, USPS said it could no longer accept items destined for China, Hong Kong and Macao until sufficient transport capacity is available.

Similarly, in another separate note from the AP, Singapore Post has informed its global counterparts that it is no longer accepting letters, parcels and express shipments destined for China, “until sufficient transport capacity becomes available.”

The banknotes were shared with postal services around the world through the Universal Postal Union, a United Nations agency with headquarters in Switzerland, a main forum for postal cooperation between the 192 member states.

In a statement to the AP, the UPU said that the suspension of flights due to the virus “will affect mail delivery in the near future.”

“But hopefully it is temporary. The Universal Postal Union is keeping a close eye on the operational situation and is in constant contact with postal companies to ensure that any backlog is cleared as quickly as possible, “she said.

The Chinese postal service, China Post, said it disinfects post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus does not travel through the mail and to protect mail staff.

The virus’ does not survive long on objects. It is therefore safe to receive mail items from China, “said a registered China Post sent through the UPU.

Letters, parcels, and instant messages that are still being delivered in China are delivered “by non-personal methods,” according to the note.

The note said that the crisis also affects mail that China travels to other destinations. It said the affected countries are North Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

According to the report, China Post will temporarily store undelivered transit mail “and transport it to the destination countries when these transport options become available again.”

“Delays should be expected in transportation and delivery during this period,” it said.

