The Virginia National Guard stationed in Richlands, Tazewell County for flood relief

Posted: Feb 7, 2020

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 12:53 p.m. EST

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – According to Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency statement, Virginia National Guard (VNG) soldiers and vehicles are stationed and deployed in Tazewell County to help local communities recover from Thursday’s floods.

According to a VNG press release released on Friday, February 7th, approximately 10 soldiers are stationed with three tactical trucks for flooding while the VNG rescue lift crew is deployed to help local and state emergency teams understand the possible effects of heavy rains and floods.

“I’m incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our soldiers have responded to the mission so quickly and are ready to help when needed,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia. “These soldiers have full-time jobs and families, and these employers and relatives continue to drive when soldiers take up duty. We could not carry out our mission effectively without their support, and I cannot thank them enough for the important role they play. “

VDEM and the Virginia National Guard are helping Tazewell County residents affected by the devastating floods. We work with the local government to help those in need with all available government resources. pic.twitter.com/TG8BvCT2Ig

Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday, February 6, in response to the extreme floods and heavy rainfall that affected many Commonwealth areas. In southwest Virginia in particular, many streets were blocked or washed out, many houses were flooded, and many citizens had to be rescued from their homes, officials said. By declaring a state of emergency, the governor has enabled the Commonwealth to mobilize workers, equipment and other resources to help respond to emergencies and restore efforts.

The Northam press release said: “This weather can be dangerous, and rivers and streams can hit the water hours after the rain. I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts and follow local evacuation orders if necessary. We are grateful to first aiders who are committed to rescuing people from flooded houses and protecting citizens. “

Emergency officials report that more than 500 residents have been displaced by flooding in their homes in and around the city of Richlands in Tazewell County. Crews from across the Commonwealth support the rescue and relocation efforts in Richlands. In the meantime, the local shelters remain open until people can safely return to their homes.

Officials from Tazewell County went to Facebook to ask neighboring cities and counties to help people in Richlands, whose homes were destroyed by the Thursday tide, with items such as bleach, bottled water, shovels, brooms, trash cans, etc.

In the meantime, the city of Richlands released an update on cleanups, road closures, and other local services affected by Friday morning’s floods.

