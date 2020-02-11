The Vikings must rebuild their defenses to be seen as Super Bowl contenders

Brad Rempel-VS TODAY Sport

It may not have been the defense that abandoned them in their outburst loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, but that is probably the focus of the Minnesota Vikings, this offseason.

Head coach Mike Zimmer from Minnesota announced that the NFL is a game for young men and was open to the opportunity to continue from the former Pro Bowl defending end of Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

There is certainly a background for this. The defense of Minnesota is aging and remains an expensive unit. It must be younger with a new group of coaches who leads that side of the ball. It is the only way that these Vikes remain relevant in the NFC.

The idea: Minnesota must allocate more of its resources to the attacking line and at the same time find a way to become cheaper and younger in defense. There is also good news in this area.

The cap: Currently has $ 12.3 million on the cap, general manager Rick Spielman and Co. the NFL’s worst cap situation with a free office that will open in about five weeks. Things will change quickly in this area.

The Vikings can save as much as $ 40-million against the cap by releasing aging veterans Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph and Harrison Smith on the defensive side of the ball.

Joseph and Smith could also restructure their contracts, something the Vikings would want to keep them in the mix. Griffes and Rhodes have almost certainly disappeared.

Although he has been criticized in recent seasons, Spielman has done a great job with the cap. His Vikes can save another $ 12-plus million by releasing offensive tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Minnesota has replacements in those of Brian O’Neill and Irv Smith Jr. respectively.

That is a lot to work with: Assuming Minnesota makes these necessary moves, it looks somewhere near $ 40 million in cap room. Based on the current figures, that would be in the top 20. Not great. But better than where they are now.

The Vikings want to resign the impressive 28-year-old safety Anthony Harris after he led the NFL in interceptions with six last season.

Apart from that there is not much to see. We fully expect Minnesota Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander to walk around in a free agency. It’s time for some new blood on the corner in Minnesota.

This should put the Vikings in a damn good situation to add one or two free agent defenders of their rookie deals – long-term options on a unit full of older veterans.

Ideal goals for free agents: Here’s a look at players who might want to add the Vikings to help them become younger in defense and improve the attack line.

Vic Beasley: Only 27 years old, Beasley comes from an eight-pocket version with the Atlanta Falcons. That came after two seasons in which he picked up a combination of 10 bags. The former leader of the NFL bag (15.5 in 2016) is not coming back to Atlanta and could take a test. He would replace Everson Griffen against the dominant Danielle Hunter.

One blockbuster: There is a certain broad receiver in Minneapolis that has caused drama. But he is not the star that Minnesota should trade this spring.

There have been rumors that the star recalling Dalvin Cook could pull a Melvin Gordon-type holdout if Minnesota did not support the Brink truck for him. Cook comes from a 2019 season in which he booked 1,654 total yards and 13 touchdowns.

It was a great breakout performance from a young back who had played 15 combined games in his first two seasons. Signing Cook for a lucrative long-term agreement would be a risk.

In it, I recommend tempting the New York Jets to give up All-Pro safety Jamal Adams for Cook. It is purely hypothetical, but New York really wants to fit into Adam Gase’s system to work with the young quarterback Sam Darnold. Purchase by free agents Le’Veon Bell did not deliver that last season.

In turn, the Vikings could turn to the impressive young Alexander Alexander as their starter or draw a cheaper veteran off the street. Adams himself would eventually take over the work of Harrison Smith and create an elite security duo with Anthony Harris.

The NFL Draft: While Minnesota tackles the inside of its attacking line in round 1, most of the rest of the design must be spent on the defensive side of the ball.

1- Cesar Ruiz, security guard, Michigan: Minny has to find an upgrade along the inside line to help Kirk Cousins ​​below the middle. The team has invested in Cousins. And based on the performance of this device in the NFC Playoffs, monitoring is of the utmost importance. Ruiz is a fast climber on the drawing boards and could strengthen this position for years.

2- Cameron Dantzler, cornerback, Mississippi State: Physical angles. Whether it is Adam Zimmer or Dom Capers who is really in charge here, that is what Minnesota values ​​defense. At 6 feet-2, Dantzler is exactly that. He could play outside or in nickel situations. Great value here.

3- James Lynch, defensive tackle, Baylor: At some point the Vikes will have to consider becoming younger along the inside of their line. An elite pass rusher from that area, Lynch would have an immediate impact and be a long-term option.

3- Collin Johnson, broad receiver, Texas: Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen miss the beat. Irv Smith is more of an athletic freak in the end. Minnesota needs a large-body receiver. At 6-foot-6, that’s exactly what Johnson is. Who knows? Maybe he makes the impact that Laquon Treadwell did not make in this role.

Bottom line

As noted, Minnesota has to become younger in defense and use up more of its draft / financial capital on the offensive line. This is the only way the Vikings will overcome both the average quarterback game and a matt offensive line to remain credible in the NFC.

It is related to quickly changing tools. Continuing from Cook would be a bitter pill to swallow. But the safety of Jamal Adams offers more value for money in today’s NFL.

Becoming younger in secondary and on the edge would be absolutely enormous, especially with the built-in talent that this roster has in those areas.

More importantly, finding multiple upgrades along the attack line. If that means we’re continuing with aging veterans in defense, so be it.

This blueprint would help Minnesota in 2020 and in the future.