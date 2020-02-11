The Vikaspuri candidate Mukesh Sharma of the congress already accepts defeat before the early trends trickle in

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party has exceeded the majority of 36 according to early trends, while the BJP at 20+ seats is in huge improvement over its 2015 count.

New Delhi: Vikaspuri congress candidate Mukesh Sharma accepted his defeat on Tuesday even before the early trends began to flow in for the polls in Delhi on February 8.

Sharma, a quadruple MLA, said on Twitter: “I accept my defeat and thank all the voters and congressmen of the Vikaspuri constituency. I hope that the area will be developed holistically. I will continue to fight for the development of the electoral districts of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar in the future too. ”

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party has exceeded the majority of 36 according to early trends, while the BJP at 20+ seats is in huge improvement over its 2015 count. The counting has stopped due to technical failures in three centers in North Delhi, and has yet to start in two others because the returning officers have not yet been reached.

This time there are a total of 672 candidates in the fight for the Delhi Assembly, of which 593 are male and 79 are female. In these elections, a total of 62.59 percent was voted, which is about five percent less than the 2015 parliamentary elections of 67.49 percent.

Counting centers are spread over 21 locations, spread over 70 constituencies. The centers are located in 11 districts, including CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

