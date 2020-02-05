The View Slams Donald Trump for honoring Rush Limbaugh with Medal of Freedom

Conservative radio presenter Almost Limbaugh was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday evening Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech, and almost everyone “The view” was offended by the decision.

The prize is awarded to “persons who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other important public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

“There were also many moments that really seemed to produce me, his TV background really came to me. It looked like the TV president,” Meghan McCain from the speech as a whole. “If it had not been Trump, I would probably have thought it was great. If it was another president who delivered this kind of speech, I would probably have thought it was great.”

She then pointed out that she enjoyed seeing the 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee worship during the speech, before adding, “If you’re on the right, you probably liked Rush Limbaugh.”

Whoopi Goldberg a moaning sound, as McCain said she was only talking about people “on the right” and “not at this table.”

THE STATE OF THE UNION’S ADDRESS BREAKED: from the very partisan atmosphere and TV surprises, the co-hosts and guest-co-host Alec Baldwin weigh in on Pres. Trump’s triumphant # SOTU address. https://t.co/NDCD2t1JF8 pic.twitter.com/toCLPceb1A

– The View (@TheView) 5 February 2020

Earlier awards are Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

During his speech, Trump said that Limbaugh – who had announced earlier in the day that he had stage 4 cancer – was honored “in recognition of everything you’ve done for our nation, the millions of people you talk to and inspire,” and all the incredible work you’ve done for charity. “

Sunny Hostin said she was “offended,” Trump “tried to use the Tuskegee Airman as support,” before saying that the president “did nothing for the black community.”

She noted that “she was very sorry” that Limbaugh was ill and added, “you never want to wish bad things on people,” Whoopi still responded to Trump for honoring him. “I’m sorry, I thought the Medal of Freedom should go to people who really did things,” she continued.

Host Alec Baldwin I was fooled: “I decided that I wanted to go for President, just so that I could give the Medal of Freedom to Louis C.K.”

“I didn’t understand, you have a Tuskegee Airman there,” Goldberg continued. “What if you are going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who has made a difference, how about thanking Elia Cummings’ wife for a thank you?”

“Because he plays to his base,” McCain replied. “(Limbaugh) has 30 million listeners a day. To put it in perspective, this show is on average about 3. The amount of influence he has in this country, especially with conservatives and Republican voters.”

Whoopi cut her off and asked, “But what did he do?”

“He has completely changed the paradigm of radio,” McCain replied, convincing no one. When Joy Behar raised Rush, referring to Barack Obama as “Barack the Magic Negro” in 2007, McCain admitted that Limbaugh “said many terrible things”.

“He has been so racist and unfriendly over the years,” Behar added. “Who’s next, Roger Stone? How about giving him or Steve Bannon?”

“I don’t think it was lost in the Black community that he gave that honor to Rush Limbaugh during Black History Month, sitting next to a Tuskegee Airman, on Rosa Parks Day,” added Sunny, “while Rush Limbaugh an old stunner was Barack the Magic Negro (song). “

The conversation follows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who skipped the speech in protest – shared similar criticism of Limbaugh who received the prize on Instagram Live last night.

“First of all, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an extremely sacred prize,” she told her followers. “We are talking about placing someone at the same level as Rosa Parks … in terms of their contributions to American progress. Rush Limbaugh is a virulent racist, but even on top of that, doing it in the midst of a State of the Union and not even worthy of its own ceremony as it has – there are all sorts of norms that are being violated, not only for humanity, but it also really lowers its value. “

“To give it to Rush Limbaugh when there were enough people in that audience who have made a positive contribution to the structure of American society, much more honestly than he is,” she continued. “You know, but it’s red meat at its base, Trump knows what he’s doing and he wants to claim that Rush Limbaugh is somehow on the same level as Rosa Parks, and it’s really nauseous.”