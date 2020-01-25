On Friday, ABC reported that a April 2018 shot of Lev Parnas captured President Donald Trump and told his staff that he wanted to “get rid” of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. A Parnas lawyer released the full video on Saturday.

The video, released by Jospeh Bondy, a lawyer at Parnas, according to BuzzFeed, is over an hour long.

Call the witnesses. Hear the evidence.

In his report on the video, PBS describes one of the key moments:

About 42 minutes after the video started, Parnas seems to be saying, “I think the biggest problem is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. It is still left over from the Clinton administration. “

Trump then seems to say, “Where? The ambassador to Ukraine? “

Parnas replies: “Yes. Basically, she walks around and says to everyone, “Wait, he’s being charged, just wait.”

A few seconds later, Trump seems to be saying, “Let go of her! Get them out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it.”

Bondy said Parnas came to dinner with Igor Fruman, another Giuliani business partner. Both Parnas and Fruman have been charged with violations of campaign finance laws, among other things.

When ABC News first reported on Friday, Dan Friedman described the same exchange:

According to the news program, a voice that sounds like Trump says during the recording: "Get rid of it! Get them out tomorrow. I don't care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it."

You can watch the full video below.

