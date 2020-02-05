The Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is the brand’s first complete skin care product

It looks like Victoria Beckham is working with skin care giant Dr. Augustine Bader has not yet completed. After the successful introduction of the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, the duo with the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is back. Like the make-up primer, this powerful serum contains the “TFC8 technology” from Bader, which is used to repair and regenerate the body’s own systems. That, plus fragmented hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E and olive fruit extract, promises to repair and rejuvenate the skin.

“My approach to skin care focuses on finding innovative skin health solutions that can be measured by the amount of skin protection and care that are verified in clinical trials,” said Professor Augustinus Bader in a statement. “In collaboration with Victoria Beckham and her team, we took the same approach and developed this amazing new serum that respects the healthy physiology of the skin and protects the skin barrier function. The entire know-how is based on the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need in order to function optimally. “

The serum was developed to not only supply the skin with moisture, but actually to nourish it. We all know that a damaged skin barrier can cause a variety of problems, from dryness to redness to breakouts. This can happen if you use products that are too hard for your skin, come into contact with current allergens or wash your face too often.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is said to support a healthy skin barrier by increasing cell turnover (your skin thinks it is much younger!), Reducing pore size and increasing radiance. According to the brand, all of this and 97 percent of users saw an “immediately visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles”.

Now all of these ingredients are not cheap. But a little goes a long way and the 30 ml bottle should last for months. It can be used day and night. However, if you use it once a day, it will stay in operation much longer. If you are comparable to me, you want to save every last drop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.