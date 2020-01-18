The Venezuelan theater becomes Plan B in the battle of the legislators

EL HATILLO – The Venezuelan opposition lawmaker is expected to make his third attempt to enter the downtown Caracas legislature in the coming days after being blocked twice this month by troops loyal to President Nicolás Maduro.

The battle for the lost turf recently brought lawmakers to a covered amphitheater in El Hatillo, a normally quiet community on the hilly edge of the capital known for its souvenir shops, restaurants, and visitors strolling through Colonial Square.

It is unclear whether the National Assembly, led by U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó, will be forced to retreat to El Hatillo again on Tuesday, or whether they will go to the office of The Nation newspaper – where they also met in early January will try another safe meeting point.

Residents of anti-Maduro stronghold El Hatillo, like 79-year-old retiree Hernan Martínez, say that Maduro’s recent attack on the National Assembly is an attack on Venezuela’s only democratically elected institution that the socialist government has no control over.

“They were elected by the people,” said Martínez, accusing the government of sending armed motorcycle groups called “colectivos” to intimidate lawmakers. “We don’t have weapons like them. We have people’s voices and nothing else.”

Pressure has increased on the National Assembly at the beginning of an election year in which Maduro has announced that it will take control of the legislature. He accuses lawmakers of triggering violent protests and encouraging US sanctions against Venezuela.

On January 5, Guaidó was blocked by security forces who were loyal to Maduro after trying to penetrate a fence. A more violent clash broke out on Wednesday when a caravan of lawyers in SUVs – without Guaidó – did not enter when civilians attacked their vehicles under the sound of gunfire. Instead, they met in El Hatillo.

Eric Farnsworth, Washington-based vice president of the Americas Society and the Council of the Americas, said Maduro is clearly trying to shake the opposition by forcing them to find a meeting point and fear for their personal safety.

He called Maduro’s latest tactic “outrage” in the eyes of the international community.

“It’s about complicating the life of the opposition,” said Farnsworth. “The more Maduro she can keep on her feet, the more space he has to implement his own political preferences.”

The Venezuelan opposition overcame historical divisions in early 2019 and questioned Venezuela’s socialist rule, now headed by Maduro, for the first time in years when she appointed Guaidó head of the National Assembly.

The 36-year-old Guaidó was quickly supported by the United States and nearly 60 nations, who believed that Maduro’s election in 2018 was inadmissible because of irregularities.

Jose Miguel Angel, who runs a pizzeria in El Hatillo, welcomes the National Assembly to the community where he was born and works every day.

Angel, 35, said there is little violence in the community that overwhelmingly rejects Maduro. All the riots would come from armed motorcycle groups that are loyal to Maduro.

He said the theater where the National Assembly met usually spilled music from concerts and dance shows into the rest of the community. It’s a block from his pizzeria and other tourist shops that his family has run for generations.

Angel said members of the opposition-led National Assembly, if they return, will bring their debates to restore his troubled nation.

“I still hope that we can find the balance and unity that we have lost in this country,” he said. “We are aware that we have to save our country as best we can – now or never.”

