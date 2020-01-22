Veganuary, a crowdfunding campaign launched by a non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom, invites people every year to become vegan in January, completely omitting meat, eggs and dairy products from their diet. Launched in 2014, this campaign has gained popularity in different parts of the world as more and more people have researched the benefits of veganism and adopted a plant-based diet. With veganism and vegan dishes gaining popularity in Dubai, many restaurants in the emirate now offer special vegan options as part of their menu. There are also some completely vegan restaurants, offering sweet and savory dishes. To take up the vegan challenge in Dubai or simply try a vegan meal this month, you can check out the latest offers here:

Celebrate Veganuary with Zoco

What: This Atrium Mexican restaurant in Al Habtoor City offers a range of vegan options. It has all the popular Mexican dishes, such as tacos, tostadas, fajitas, enchiladas, chilaquilies and garnachas, prepared without any animal products. He also has salads and cerviches for health-conscious guests.

When: daily from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Become vegan at Akira Back and LIV, W Dubai

What: W Dubai – The Palm has two options for celebrating Veganuary this month. Its elegant restaurant, Akira Back, which offers an impressive view over the roofs of Dubai, offers guests a vegan menu inspired by Korean and Japanese cuisine. Vegan lovers can have Edamame risotto with Yuja sake mousse, vegan rainbow roll, Beyond AB tacos and various other dishes.

When: daily from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What: W Dubai guests can also attend LIV herbal Wednesdays every week, to enjoy a buffet including herbal dishes like Moroccan sweet potato, lentil soup, pumpkin quinoa, spinach pie and Brussels sprouts with garlic Buffalo, as well as super healthy FUEL ME shots.

When: Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

How much: 195 AED per person; 225 AED per person with soft drink and fresh fruit juice; AED 365 per person with wine and beer

Enjoy top quality organic vegan food at LOWE

What: Located at KOA Dubai, Wadi Al Safa 3, LOWE is a contemporary dining option that presents seasonal products cooked naturally over a fire. This month, he offers a special multi-course vegan tasting menu. It will also suit customers who want their meals to be gluten-free and nut-free.

When: January 20 at 7:30 p.m.

How much: 320 AED per person excl. VAT.

More Vegans in Moreish

What: Located at Oud Metha, this casual restaurant introduced five new vegan dishes for the month of Veganuary. These include beet and pistachio pancakes, spinach pancakes, rose water and strawberry waffles, zaatar and olive waffles, and lavender and rosemary squares.

When: every day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

How much: 27-37 AED per dish

The Veganuary challenge in Dubai is not limited to restaurants this year. The Organic Glow beauty salon, which would be the first eco-friendly organic salon in the UAE, is also celebrating this month with its 10th anniversary. The beauty salon uses only natural products and offers vegan treatments for women. This month, he is promoting an ultimate darling package, priced at 410 AED. By purchasing this package, customers can benefit from ten services, including a non-toxic manicure, an aromatherapy foot massage, an organic underarm candy, an organic candy for half the legs, eyebrow threading, upper lip threading , organic hair treatment, shoulder massage, hair washing and brushing. The humane beauty salon is for pregnant women, nursing mothers, convalescing patients and any other environmentally friendly client.

