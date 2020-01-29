The Vanderpump of Brittany arranges bachelor party ends in tears

This is not how Brittany Cartwright expected her bachelor party to end.

Jax Taylor‘s fiancé is left in tears in this exclusive taster of the new episode of Vanderpump Rules tonight. The clip shows how Brittany celebrates its bachelor party in Miami with all its Pump Rules girlfriends when their party night gets worse.

“So you probably wonder how we all ended up here. Let’s start from the beginning,” Stassi Schroeder explains how to set up a rewind assembly. Stassi says the group was partying in a nightclub in Miami when something triggered Brittany. “And then all VIP hosts come and they have this sign that says,” Don’t do it, Brittany. ” Initially, Brittany laughed at the plate, but then Kristen began to think that Kristen was a very complex set-up that the club did to fool her and Jax. “

Cut to Kristen Doute to Brittany in the club: “That’s so tasteless and so rude. It wasn’t good that they did that tonight.”

“And so we stayed behind drunk, crying in our wedding dresses,” Stassi adds as the ladies try to calm Brittany in their hotel.

“I have to hear it every day, people tell me they don’t like me, they don’t like Jax, they don’t like us together,” Brittany says. “So the last thing I wanted was to come to my bachelor party and go outside and say a f – king sign,” Don’t do it, Brittany. “

The emotionally expectant bride explains that the joke made her feel like she was a piece of it. Ariana Maddix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent they all try to convince Brittany that it was not personal, but she is too overwhelmed by emotion to hear them.

Vanderpump Rules is broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

