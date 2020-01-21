The Vancouver Canucks 2019-20 season may depend on the next road trip

Although only one point separates the Vancouver Canucks from the chaos tied between the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes for second place in the Pacific Division, the view from above must be rather sweet. It has been eight years since Vancouver last led its division before the star break, and as Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and Jacob Markstrom prepare to prepare for the St. Louis festivities, the Canucks have will prepare for a road trip that could define their season.

After the break, the Canucks will host the St. Louis Blues before setting off on a five-game road trip including the San Jose California Sharks, followed by a four-game east coast swing where they will face the Islanders of New York, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild. Although Vancouver has won eight straight home games, its road record is 11-13-1. To maintain their momentum in the second half, the Canucks will need to improve their road record. It will not be an easy task. The five teams the Canucks face are a total of 71-33-18 at home this season.

It is imperative to start post-star games in a winning way. Each team will have had time to rest, recover and refocus their efforts on an eliminatory push. Coming empty-handed is not an option for a team looking to secure their first playoff spot since 2015.

Against. St. Louis Blues – January 27

While not a game on the road, facing the defending Stanley Cup champions is never a walk in the park. Winner of eight consecutive games at Rogers Arena, Vancouver faces one of the best Blues road teams in the league, 13-7-4 away games this season.

The St. Louis Blues pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup on the ice after the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dave Sandford / NHLI via Getty Images)

Saint-Louis is not only above the central division but above the western conference. They are eight points ahead of second place in the Colorado Avalanche and 10 points ahead of the Canucks. This game will be a tough test for a young Canucks team against an elite in the league. Goalkeeper Jordan Binnington has been phenomenal this season, posting a .912 save percentage and a 22-8-2 record. Yes, Vladimir Tarasenko is still on the injured reserve and is unlikely to return in the foreseeable future, but David Perron has an average of one point per game, Ryan O’Reilly has 34 assists and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has 40 points.

All season, the Blues have shown that their victory in the Stanley Cup was not a fluke.

To the San Jose Sharks – January 29

Although they are seated near the bottom of the Western Conference, the Sharks have a winning record (13-11-1) at home. Logan Couture came out with a fractured left ankle, but the Sharks will still seek revenge after their January 18 defeat to the Canucks.

San Jose Sharks acting coach Bob Boughner and assistant coach Mike Ricci (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

Vancouver must and should win this game. The Sharks are tied to the lottery, but with players like Erik Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, Brent Burns and Timo Meier still on the list, they are capable of winning any night.

To the New York Islanders – February 1

The Islanders are second on the road and the first team on the east coast faces the Canucks. With a home record of 15-7-3 this season, the Islanders are third in the metropolitan division. Like the Canucks, the Islanders’ winning streak (10 games between October 12 and November 5) has been the defining scenario of their season so far.

The Islanders goaltenders were solid with the combined record of Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss 28-14-4. Varlamov assumed the role of starter, but Griess was the best home goaltender this season, 8-2-0. Mathew Barzal leads the Isles with 40 points (17 goals).

Since losing captain John Tavares two seasons ago, the Islanders have grown as a team. This season, they have eight players above the 20-point mark. Their well-balanced score, the successful construction of their team and the hiring of Barry Trotz as head coach before the 2018-19 season can be attributed to President and CEO Lou Lamoriello.

Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders attends the 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

The Canucks have not yet faced the Islanders this season. During the 2018-2019 campaign, the Canucks abandoned both games, including a shutout loss.

To the Carolina Hurricanes – February 2

For the second consecutive night, the Canucks will face the Hurricanes. Currently in a wild card position, the Hurricanes have been hot on the ice with a record of 15-8-1. Petr Mrazek made a save percentage of .909 and was 13-6-0 at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes will be deprived of All Star Dougie Hamilton who recently broke a bone in his left leg. Hamilton was tied for second and fourth for points among NHL defensemen, posting 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games. We do not know how long he will be absent.

Fortunately, the ‘Canes still have a few positive points on their roster with Teuvo Teravainen, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho all above 40 points. These three young strikers have revitalized a team that had not qualified for the playoffs since 2009 before the last round of last year’s conference. Although Hamilton’s absence is on the defense, the Hurricanes may be able to make their way to certain victories or consolidate their blue line through a swap.

At the Boston Bruins – February 4

The Bruins are the best team in the Atlantic division with a record of 28-10-12. Their TD Garden record is a 16-2-9 blister; the two regulatory losses are attributable to the Oilers and the Avalanche. David Pastrnak leads the team with 68 points and Brad Marchand has 64 points. Pastrnak is also tied with Nathan MacKinnon for third in the NHL points while Marchand is sixth. Tuukka Rask is 10-0-6, undefeated in the home rules.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins are the toughest team the Canucks will face on this road trip. They have dominated at home all season. They are second in the Eastern Conference, three points behind the Washington Capitals, conference leaders, and will seek to consolidate their place as the best team in the Atlantic, if not Eastern Conference.

Minnesota Wild – February 6

The last team the Canucks faced before returning to Rogers Arena was the Wild. Minnesota is 22-21-6 this season, but has an impressive 12-6-4 home record. Alex Stalock, who shared goalkeeper duties with Devan Dubnyk, was a remarkable 7-2-1 when he played at the Xcel Energy Center. Stalock lost his last outing on January 20 against the Florida Panthers who scored 5.4 seconds behind the clock. He will try to regain his form the next time he takes the fold.

It’s a game the Canucks should win. A win in Minnesota would give them a little more leeway over a Wild team which, depending on how they do it before the trade deadline, could be difficult for a wild card spot. The Wild are currently fighting to resume the playoff run, but it seems unlikely that they will jump into the playoffs.

Defining success

What would a successful trip look like? If the Canucks can play 3-2-1 in their next six games, they will be in a very good position before their six-game first game in February. To gain 7 of the 12 points would be a considerable achievement considering their road record so far.

How can the Canucks do this? Playing on the road is never easy and the Canucks have a much harder time winning on the road than at home this season. They will need consistency in the clean, solid and solid play of their defenders, and a high percentage of chances to score from their attackers. Much easier said than done.