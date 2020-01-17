The US technology industry sees only limited relief in China's trade deal

A preliminary US-China trade deal cancels scheduled US tariffs on imports of some Chinese electronics, but does not stop them from tackling fundamental problems, analysts say

The US tech sector has received some relief from a trade truce with China that it signed this week, but the deal leaves many of the industry’s concerns unresolved.

The “first phase” deal signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday cancels $ 160 billion in tariffs on Chinese products that could have affected electronics, such as cell phones and computers, and was particularly painful for them. American consumers.

The pact also provides some improved methods of patent protection for US technology.

Robert Atkinson of the Institute for Information and Innovation, a think tank often aligned with the technology industry, said the agreement only partially resolved some of the technology issues between the two forces.

The agreement “represents good progress towards reducing the systemic problems of intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers to China,” Atkinson said in a statement.

“However, some of the most thorny issues facing innovation-based industries are still on the table, including China’s richest industrial shower subsidies to its businesses, including its state-owned enterprises.”

Atkinson added that the manner in which the first phase deal will be implemented remains unclear, noting that “China has proven to be the master of armor when it comes to meeting its agreements.”

Undoing the damage

Gary Shapiro, president of the Union of Consumer Technologies, said the deal would not offset damage from tariffs already imposed by the president.

“Invoices are taxes on Americans – not Chinese,” Shapiro said.

“Postponing invoices is a temporary suspension for many of America’s favorite tech products, but market uncertainty remains until we see permanent removal of duties or return the billions of dollars our nation has paid for these invoices.” .

According to the association, which represents about 2,000 large and small technology companies, the tariffs have added about $ 19.2 billion to the cost of technology product imports by November 2019, including nearly $ 1.7 billion for critical products 5G development.

Chris Mitchell of IPC, an association representing the electronics industry, welcomed the agreement as a “way out” for resolving wider issues.

But he added: “The agreement leaves many issues unaffected, including cybersecurity, structural economic reforms and the high level of tariffs that still apply to many products traded in our industry.”

Peter Navarro, a White House official, said the agreement signed in Washington deals with a key technology issue related to the theft of trade secrets or intellectual property.

“They will steal things, it’s very disastrous for our businesses, they promised in 2015 to stop doing it, they didn’t stop it,” Navarro told CNBC television.

“We have begun these structural issues of great importance.”

President Donald Trump stands with Chinese Vice President Liu He before signing a preliminary trade agreement between the US and China

Tougher questions ahead

The trade agreement “is only the first stage of a protracted process, but it looks likely to create a working relationship,” said Richard Windsor, a technology analyst who writes the Radio Free Mobile blog.

Windsor said the two governments are still fighting over the leadership of the global technology industry and should resolve questions over Huawei, which Washington has accused of supporting Chinese espionage.

“While tensions appear to be melting down in commerce, competition over technology standards is heating up and I continue to see many other countries being forced to make a choice between two separate supply chains,” the analyst said.

Susan Aronson, a professor at George Washington University who specializes in international trade, described the pact as “moderate” and said it did not resolve fundamental issues.

Aronson said the deal does nothing for the “Great Firewall” used by China to control its electronic ecosystem, nor does it address the rise of Chinese tech giants operating under a different set of rules governing data protection.

“China wants to set the standard for data management and we are moving into an economy where more businesses are using personal data to improve their products and services,” he said.

The deal is also wrong because it is “discriminatory against other nations,” according to Aronson.

“The US should join the EU and Japan and other like states and say that China should become a free market economy with a transparent set of rules,” he said.

