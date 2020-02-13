The US reportedly focused on Morocco to strengthen the alliance against Iran

US President Donald Trump. / DR

The United States is said to be relying on two African countries to strengthen the alliance against Iran. According to the Washington-based newspaper The Hill, the US is turning to Morocco and Sudan as important partners for their plan to combat Tehran.

The Washington plan, which pays much attention to Rabat and Khartoum, is “a larger alliance between America and the Middle East led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia,” wrote The Hill Wednesday.

According to the same source, this alliance also relies on Israel’s help. “The government provides important incentives for the two African countries (Morocco and Sudan) to soften relations with Israel to strengthen the alliance,” The Hill explained.

“The outreach to Morocco and Sudan should be seen as part of an overall effort by Saudi Arabia to get closer to Israelis,” said Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, at The Hill .

“These are two countries that are not insignificant in the Arab League that could undermine the statement …” contesting the Trump “deal of the century,” Schanzer said.

For the record, recent reports claim that Israel has negotiated a three-party agreement with the Trump government whereby the United States would recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for having Rabat take measures to normalize relations with Israel.

Without mentioning Iran, the reports suggested that this deal is expected to increase support for Donald Trump’s peace plan and help the Israeli prime minister get support for the Israeli elections.