The US National Archives UU. They are forced to apologize for blurring protest posters against Trump

The US National Archives UU. They apologized and announced that they will remove their screen with a photo of the 2017 Women’s March that erased multiple critical signs of Donald Trump and will replace it with the unaltered image.

The independent agency of the USA. UU. Responsible for preserving historical and political records, she acknowledged that she made a “mistake” in a statement announcing the change after reports from the edited screen met with a violent reaction.

“Like the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been fully committed to preserving our archives, without altering them,” the National Archives wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “We have removed the current screen and will replace it as soon as possible with one that uses the unchanged image.”

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The statement continued: “We apologize and we will immediately begin a comprehensive review of our exhibition policies and procedures so that this does not happen again.”

The photo initially erased the president’s name on a sign that said “God hates Trump” and another that said “Trump and GOP – Hands out of women.”

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/19

AFP through Getty Images

02/19

AFP through Getty Images

3/19

AFP through Getty Images

19/4

fake images

5/19

AFP through Getty Images

6/19

AFP through Getty Images

7/19

REUTERS

8/19

REUTERS

9/19

fake images

10/19

fake images

11/19

AP

12/19

fake images

13/19

REUTERS

14/19

AFP through Getty Images

15/19

REUTERS

16/19

AFP through Getty Images

17/19

AFP through Getty Images

18/19

REUTERS

19/19

AP

1/19

AFP through Getty Images

02/19

AFP through Getty Images

3/19

AFP through Getty Images

19/4

fake images

5/19

AFP through Getty Images

6/19

AFP through Getty Images

7/19

REUTERS

8/19

REUTERS

9/19

fake images

10/19

fake images

11/19

AP

12/19

fake images

13/19

REUTERS

14/19

AFP through Getty Images

15/19

REUTERS

16/19

AFP through Getty Images

17/19

AFP through Getty Images

18/19

REUTERS

19/19

AP

He also erased the words in the signs that refer to the anatomy of women, including one that said “If my vagina could shoot bullets, I would be less REGULATED.”

In its statement of apologies for the digital alterations, the National Archives indicated that “it was not an archive record”, but a photograph that the agency had “authorized to use as a promotional graphic,” and added: “However, we were wrong by altering the image. “

Miriam Kleiman, spokesman for the National Archives, acknowledged in a statement earlier this week that the agency altered the image “not to get involved in the current political controversy.”

“Our mission is to safeguard and provide access to the most important federal records in the nation, and our exhibits are a way to connect the American people with those records,” he added. “Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records.”

The decision to replace the screen with an unedited version of the photograph of the 2017 march came when thousands of protesters participated in the Women’s March of 2020, with more than 250 marches across the United States.

Only the best news in your inbox

The official Twitter identifier of the Women’s March wrote in a publication how the signs are an “inspiring” part of the demonstrations that take place every year.

The Women’s March of 2017 was the biggest day of protests in modern U.S. history and saw crowds that greatly exceeded Trump’s inauguration the day before.

read more

On Saturday, thousands of women and men gathered in more than 180 cities across the country, from New York to California,

to participate in the annual demonstrations. This year’s participation seemed remarkably lower in many of the events associated with the Women’s March, which is held every year in January.

Washington saw demonstrations outside the White House, although the president spent the weekend at his resort in Florida.

The Women’s March has been criticized in recent years for problems with inclusion and for not addressing local issues, the Associated Press reported.

The Black Lives Matter chapter in Washington wrote a letter this week to the organizers of the Women’s March calling for demonstrations to recognize that “local DC is a domestic colony,” since the capitol has no representation in Congress.

The letter said: “Here in D.C., these non-strategic mass mobilizations distract from the local organization, often overlook black people who actually live here and even result in stricter laws against local demonstration.”

Still, many have celebrated the demonstrations for providing a symbolic show of strength against the Trump administration.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, told protesters in downtown Los Angeles: “In 2020, I have no doubt that it will be women who will lead again, get up and move this country forward in the road to justice. “

.