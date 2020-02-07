The US House of Representatives takes first steps against Trump after impeachment has failed

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution that aims to end American support for the war between Saudi Arabian Emirates and the United Arab Emirates in Yemen.

This was passed by 241-177 votes in the House of Representatives and will now go to the Senate, where legislators will decide the ultimate fate of both Democrats and Republicans.

This is the first major lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s government after parliament released him on Wednesday for impeachment.

A similar bill passed by the Senate in December 2019 passed away when Congress was suspended for the year.

Democratic lawmaker Jim McGovern said on the floor of the house while speaking about Trump’s participation in the war: “Almost all bombs that have been dropped say the same thing:” Made in the United States. “

“They fall on weddings. They fall on hospitals and on houses. They fall on funerals, refugee camps and school buses.

“It’s a bombing campaign that is beating civilians every day.”

The motion for a resolution was supplemented by two amendments before the final vote by Parliament.

The first bill clears the way for an ongoing exchange of information with Saudi Arabia, while the second condemns anti-Semitism and declares that US policy is to resist trade boycotts against allies like Israel.

The bill is based on the 1973 War Power Act, which allowed Congress to end US involvement in a conflict if there was no formal declaration of war, ”reports Al Jazeera.

Legislators in America’s upper legislative chamber had acquitted President Trump of any wrongdoing on Wednesday.

The legislature voted 52 to 48 for the Republican over the abuse of power against Trump.