The US government has secretly admitted that Trump’s hurricane map was being treated, revealing explosive documents

Explosive new documents show that the US government knew that a weather map used by Donald Trump had been polished, despite publicly defending the president’s false claims about a hurricane that strikes Alabama.

In September last year, Mr. Trump repeatedly erroneously claimed that Alabama was “most likely” to be hit by Hurricane Dorian, a category five storm that devastated the Bahamas.

After being refuted by experts, Mr. Trump doubled down by showing off a patented National Hurricane Center (NHC) map, with Dorian’s projected path with an extra line drawn by Sharpie around a corner of Alabama.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The leadership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) later supported Mr. Trump against his own scientists when he issued an unassigned statement in defense of the president’s claims and criticizing a tweet from the National Weather Service (NWS) which stated that Alabama “would see NO effects of the hurricane”.

NOAA staff were also warned against the President’s contradictions and were told “not to express an opinion on the issue”.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/15

A road is flooded while passing Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

AP

2/15

Hurricane Dorian’s eye taken by NASA astronaut Nick Hague, aboard the international space station. The station circles more than 200 miles above the earth. Hurricane Dorian, who landed in the Bahamas as category 5 and now reclassified as category 4, is expected to continue on his projected path to the Florida coast.

NASA / EPA

3/15

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian are swept by deep flood water on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

Latrae Rahming

4/15

Dorian tropical storm as it approached the Bahamas.

NOAA / AFP / Getty

5/15

Strong winds blow the tops of trees while water is sucked away from the surface of a channel that leads to the sea in Freeport, Grand Bahama

AP

6/15

A woman walks down a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas.

REUTERS

7/15

Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and rubble scatter the road while Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas

Ramond A King through Reuters

8/15

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian are swept by deep flood water on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas

Latrae Rahming

9/15

A building is littered with rubble after the roof has been torn off by hurricane Dorian on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas

Latrae Rahming

10/15

Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and rubble scatter the road while Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas

Ramond A King through Reuters

11/15

Hurricane Dorian is depicted from an airplane flying in the eye of the storm

Garrett Black / US Air Force

12/15

Prisoners from a Florida prison fill sandbags to hand out to residents for Hurricane Dorian in Cocoa, Florida on September 1

EPA

13/15

Residents turn to Wal-Mart to prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Orlando, Florida

Getty

14/15

Hurricane Dorian is in store in Cocoa, Florida on 1 September

Reuters

15/15

Waves hit a pier in Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas on September 1

Mark Hall against Reuters

1/15

A road is flooded while passing Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

AP

2/15

Hurricane Dorian’s eye taken by NASA astronaut Nick Hague, aboard the international space station. The station circles more than 200 miles above the earth. Hurricane Dorian, who landed in the Bahamas as category 5 and now reclassified as category 4, is expected to continue on his projected path to the Florida coast.

NASA / EPA

3/15

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian are swept by deep flood water on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

Latrae Rahming

4/15

Dorian tropical storm as it approached the Bahamas.

NOAA / AFP / Getty

5/15

Strong winds blow the tops of trees while water is sucked away from the surface of a channel that leads to the sea in Freeport, Grand Bahama

AP

6/15

A woman walks down a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas.

REUTERS

7/15

Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and rubble scatter the road while Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas

Ramond A King through Reuters

8/15

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian are swept by deep flood water on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas

Latrae Rahming

9/15

A building is littered with rubble after the roof has been torn off by hurricane Dorian on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas

Latrae Rahming

10/15

Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and rubble scatter the road while Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas

Ramond A King through Reuters

11/15

Hurricane Dorian is depicted from an airplane flying in the eye of the storm

Garrett Black / US Air Force

12/15

Prisoners from a Florida prison fill sandbags to hand out to residents for Hurricane Dorian in Cocoa, Florida on September 1

EPA

13/15

Residents turn to Wal-Mart to prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Orlando, Florida

Getty

14/15

Hurricane Dorian is in store in Cocoa, Florida on 1 September

Reuters

15/15

Waves hit a pier in Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas on September 1

Mark Hall against Reuters

But a large number of emails requested by Buzzfeed and released by NOAA late on Friday shows the true extent of scientists’ anger and confusion in responding to Mr. Trump’s false claims.

“I think it’s unaware that an anonymous voice would be found within NOAA to castrate a dutiful, correct and loyal NWS Forecaster who spoke the truth,” NOAA’s senior scientist Craig McLean wrote in an email to senior officials on September 7.

“What worries me most is that this government is eroding public trust in NOAA for an apparent political recovery from a poorly timed and inaccurate comment by the president. I hope that NOAA’s confidence in public opinion will survive this government. “

(Getty Images)

He added: “Our employees must know that we stand for science, not for politically motivated excuses.”

Gary Shigenaka, a senior biologist at NOAA, asked the acting secretary of trade Neil Jacobs of the agency to “tackle this crisis in moral leadership” and reassure employees that they were not “merely pawns in an absurd game.”

Only the best news in your inbox

He added: “Please do not allow the science and support that we provide on behalf of the American public to be thrown into the garbage dump by political opportunities. Please support and stand with us. “

view more

Other emails confirmed that the map Mr. Trump had used to defend his claims had been polished.

“How do you want to deal with this? It appears that someone at the WH signed with a marker on the picture of our official prediction, “said Scott Smullen, deputy director of NOAA communication, in an email to colleagues.

Under an e-mail with the subject line, “Tweet shows POTUS changing the NHC card”, public affairs specialist at the NOAA, Jerry Slaff told Mr. Smullen on the card “shows a sharpie extension of cone with Alabama.”

“Yes, that was a doctor,” said Corey Pieper, an officer in the NWS communications department, to public affairs officer Susan Buchanan.

At the time, Trump claimed that he did not know who had polished the card – Bloomberg reported that he had done it – before claiming that “all” models gave Alabama a “95 percent chance” of being hit.

Although some early models suggested that Alabama had the chance to hit the hurricane road, there is no evidence that the NHC or other predictors predicted that Alabama would be hit when Mr. Trump claimed the state was in danger.

.