The US entry ban is lifted in the single-digit month – US ambassador to Nigeria

United States ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said Tuesday that the immigration ban for Nigeria is a temporary measure that will hopefully be lifted “in a single-digit month.”

The ambassador gave the indication on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the President of Parliament Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to a statement by his spokesman Lanre Lasisi, the spokesman said he was displeased with the measures taken by the United States and asked for the ban to be clarified.

Gbajabiamila raised the issue of the ban at the meeting and said, “There is still no clarity on this issue. For some it is very blurry and for others they need to understand what’s going on.” Even people who want to visit are affected in one way or another. “

He also called for dialogue about the dead end. Gbajabiamila also raised security issues, especially the uprising in the northeast.

He agreed to work together to remove obstacles through legislative intervention.

“I know there are certain laws in the US that may hinder the arms deal, so I talked about legislative diplomacy so we could address it in a way,” he said.

The ambassador said in her response that the Visa operation was based on the exchange of information.

And expressed hope that it will be done within 9 months.