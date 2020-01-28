The US archive confirms that no steps are being taken to certify ERA

RICHMOND, Va. – A day after Virginia was the 38th critical state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, the National Archives repeated on Tuesday that it would not take immediate action to confirm the measure’s adoption as part of the U.S. Constitution.

The National Archives has received the ratification documentation from Virginia, but “the archivist will take no action to confirm the adoption of the gender equality change,” the National Archives and Records Administration press office said in a statement Tuesday that repeated the statement, which he had given up month ago.

Typically, constitutional changes must be ratified before ratification by three-quarters or 38 states. However, the future of the ERA is uncertain, also because of the 1982 ratification period that Congress passed decades ago.

The government said it was following the advice from the Department of Justice Law Office, which issued a memo earlier this month warning that it was too late for states to ratify the ERA since the deadline had expired. The only option for proponents now is to restart the ratification process in Congress, the department said.

The National Archives said it would abide by this opinion “unless otherwise ordered by a final court order”.

ERA supporters have vowed to fight for the measure to be confirmed either in court or in Congress, where the deadline has to be canceled.

