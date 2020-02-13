The US and Taliban “negotiated a proposal to reduce violence by seven days,” the Pentagon chief says

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Thursday that the US and the Afghan Taliban “negotiated a proposal to reduce violence by seven days.”

“The United States and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence. I am here today and consult with the Allies about this proposal. We have had a number of productive bilateral and collective meetings on the way forward, ”said Esper from NATO headquarters.

“We have been saying all along that the best, if not the only, solution in Afghanistan is a political deal. Progress has been made in this regard, and I hope we can report more soon,” he added.

Esper said the proposal would be conditional.

“We believe that seven days is enough for now, but in all things our approach to this process will be conditional. I will say it again: condition based so it will be a continuous assessment process if we go forward if we go forward, ”he said.

CNN earlier this week reported that the Trump administration plans to announce a deal to de-escalate violence against the Taliban earlier this week, according to two U.S. defense officials familiar with the discussions.

The prospective agreement is described as “reducing the announcement of violence” that would call for a coalition period between the coalition and the Taliban, with the hope that a peace agreement will be reached in the near future.

The United States is seeking a peace agreement to meet President Donald Trump’s desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The first step is expected to reduce the current troop size from 12-13,000 to 8,600.

When asked about the prospect of reducing the number of US forces in Afghanistan in the country, Esper said on Wednesday that he was confident that this would happen.

“Based on the recommendations of the local commanders, we consistently said that we were comfortable going to 8,600 because we are confident that we can do our jobs under this number,” he said.

