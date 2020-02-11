The upward trend of Michigan basketball continues for five star watchman 2020 Christopher Josh

The Wolverines in Michigan were up and down the field at Juwan Howard’s first season at the helm, but he started warm and stayed hot on the recruitment path and could almost land his biggest fish ever.

A little over a month ago we wrote about how the buzz grew for five star guard Josh Christopher who may have participated in Michigan’s already loaded 2020 recruitment course. From this post, they can now almost rise for the elite prospect.

Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider went to California this weekend to interview the young star. Although he did not seem to give any indication as to what he intends to do or when he decides to commit, Webb returned home and delivered a 247 Sports Crystal Ball pick to Michigan ($). Shortly thereafter, Josh Henschke of TMI Webb followed in predicting Christopher to Ann Arbor.

That makes four-straight selections for the Wolverines here since the beginning of the new year with the others in the form of 247 Sports Director of Recruiting Jerry Meyer and BIReports ’Dain Irvin.

Meyer’s exploratory report on Christopher’s 247Sports profile is as follows:

“Excellent power and good length for a shooting guard. Functional athletics. Plays in traffic. Has great body control and the ability to shoot heavy shots from one foot. Solid ball handler. More scorer than passer but can spread. Rebound position. Potentially an excellent, versatile defender. Has a high floor as a prospect. “

The other schools that remain factors for the 10th player in the 2020 cycle are UCLA, Arizona State and Missouri, but it is clear that Michigan is popular here. We’ve seen recruiting break through earlier, but there’s a lot of buzz that keeps growing for the cherry on Howard’s inaugural class.

Christopher is a scoring machine and would give Michigan a player of creating his own attack from the moment he steps on campus. Today’s Wolverines miss a go-to-scorer and someone who can consistently go and get a bucket when they need it, and Christopher has the appearance of a player who could play that kind of role.

The Wolverines currently have five commitments in the 2020 recruitment class in five-star forward Isaiah Todd, four-star center Hunter Dickinson, four-star guard Zeb Jackson, four-star forward Terrance Williams and three-star forward Jace Howard.

They currently have their scholarship limit (see the chart here) for the 2020-21 season, so additional players that they add may need to act exhaustively before there is room. This can be via NBA Draft entry or transfer portal. There have also been questions about whether Todd will eventually sign or go abroad instead, while others wonder if Howard will eventually become a walk-on. There are many factors that make it impossible to predict things from this post.

Webb and Henschke are just as reliable when it comes to basketball recruitment and selection in Michigan, so Tuesday’s newest edition should captivate fans and followers of the program. Christopher would be the crown jewel of the cycle and the most impressive to date as Howard and his staff can close this.

For now, sit back and let the highlights speak:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ACUDfjdACg (/ embed)