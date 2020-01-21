The upgrade: 3 apps Perfect for stock newbies

Getty Images

Given that most Americans are unable to cover a $ 1,000 emergency, finding ways to save and build financial prosperity and security is high on most people’s list. Jumping into the stock market battle is one way to start on the path to financial health. The problem, however, is that most of us have no idea how to really start.

The thinking process used to be that to buy and trade stocks you had to be essentially part of the 1% of the country, but that’s no longer true. Nowadays, people can get wet on the stock market every day with just $ 5, a cell phone, and WiFi. From apps that teach you how to use the country to apps that help you to invest and save automatically. It has never been easier and more accessible to switch from beginners to professionals when it comes to stock games.

If you’ve set yourself the goal of seriously building for the future, check out these three investment beginner apps that will make you feel like one of the big dogs on Wall Street in no time.

01

hideout

The special thing about Stash is that you can not only invest with just $ 5, but with the auto-stash function, which makes investing a habit, also provides easy-to-understand learning content as well as tips and tricks to expand your investment knowledge ,

Photo credit: iTunes

02

Robin Hood

If you’re new to stock trading and find it intimidating, Robinhood is for you. Not only can you use the app to buy and trade stocks without paying commissions or trading fees, you also don’t have to wait for your funds to process when you sell stocks. Soon Robinhood will also allow partial shares, which means you can invest in thousands of shares with just $ 1.

Photo credit: iTunes

03

improvement

With features like SmartDeposit, which automatically invests excess cash in your bank account, and access to real financial advisors, you can easily save and invest money, and you can align your investments with your social and personal values.

Photo credit: iTunes

Divide :

TOPICS: Tech Apps Investing Stock Apps Tech