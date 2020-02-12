The upgrade: 3 apps for managing your rewards and points

Getty Images

When it comes to traveling, one of the best ways to stay on the road (and within budget) is to collect rewards and points. The problem is that keeping the username, password, balance, and expiration date of each account for all your credit card rewards and hotel and airline programs can be a daunting task. The result? Travelers collect points and rewards that they can never redeem. That ultimately means a lot of free travel and extras on the table.

The good news is that there are great apps on the market that can help you gather all this information in one place and help you use it efficiently so you never lose or forget your hard-earned rewards. If you’re looking for a new weapon to add to your travel arsenal, check out these three apps that we know you love, and download them today so you can travel smarter tomorrow.

TripIt Pro

As if it is possible to create and share routes, view maps of airports and keep track of your travel statistics in the free version was not big enough. With an upgrade to the pro version of TripIt (for $ 49 a year) you can also follow most major airlines, rewards programs for hotels and cars. In short, everything you need to follow your travels from start to finish is all in one app.

AwardWallet

AwardWallet is an O.G. in the game when it comes to managing your valued rewards and points. The app not only keeps track of your balances for you and your family members, it also keeps track of your travel plans and informs you via email when your balances have expired.

Points.com

Like most rewards tracking apps, Points.com’s loyalty portfolio allows users to track and redeem airline points and miles from one place and with one login. However, the most popular feature is that you can also exchange points and miles between different programs.

