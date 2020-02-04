The United States is testing non-pilot fighter jets piloted from another aircraft

A Boeing EA-18G growler lands on the deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean on October 25, 2017

The U.S. Navy and Boeing announced on Monday that they had flown two fighter jets in exercises under the control of a third jet nearby, proving that multiple pilotless combat missions can be carried out from a separate aircraft.

In experimental testing, the Navy and Boeing sent two EA-18G growlers through 21 different missions during four flights at Patuxent River Naval Air Station southeast of Washington, late last year, each aircraft being piloted by a third EA-16 nearby.

The two “unmanned” or “deputy” growlers had replacement pilots with them for safety reasons, but otherwise flew as if the pilot’s seat was empty while someone was maneuvering them from a distance on the third plane.

The flights “have proven the effectiveness of the technology that enables F / A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to conduct combat missions with unmanned systems,” Boeing said in a statement.

The EA-16 is a specialized electronic combat aircraft that is used to combat enemy radar and communication problems, which are usually flown by aircraft carriers.

It is derived from the F / A-18F Super Hornet fighter aircraft, used by the Navy and armed with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

“With this technology, the Navy can increase the range of sensors and at the same time move manned aircraft out of the way,” said Boeing’s Tom Brandt.

“It could create synergies with other US Navy unmanned systems across the spectrum and with other services.”

