New Delhi: The United States wants India to buy at least another $ 5-6 billion in US agricultural products if New Delhi wants to get the reinstatement of a key US trade concession and seal a broader pact, four sources familiar with the talks told Reuters .

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, cited trade barriers last year when he removed India from his Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program that allowed zero export tariffs of $ 5.6 billion to the United States. In retaliation, India imposed higher tariffs on more than two dozen US products.

Before a visit by Trump to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month, negotiators on both sides are negotiating the terms of a trade agreement that would include New Delhi reducing higher tariffs for some agricultural products such as almonds , nuts and apples, said one of the sources.

Both governments hoped to reach a limited trade agreement last year, but struggled to reach an agreement.

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and the United States Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment. The office of the United States Commercial Representative did not immediately respond outside normal business hours.

While India has offered partial relief to the maximum prices of medical devices that have hurt US pharmaceutical giants and reduced tariffs on some American products, Trump’s team wants a $ 5-6 billion sweetener. in additional trade in US products to restore GSP privileges, three of the sources said.

That demand was transmitted by the United States to India at the end of December, two sources said.

As part of the negotiation, the United States wants India to increase imports of frozen poultry products, the first source said. The United States has already been pressuring India to reduce high taxes on imports of poultry products.

“The agreement has to be focused on agriculture, the United States is putting a number on everything (if India wants to recover the GSP),” said one of the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

In addition to the agricultural sector, the United States could be influenced if part of that additional income goes to its energy sector, said one of the sources.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this week that India hoped to extend its energy cooperation with the United States and other countries, but did not reveal any planned agreements.

Trump is likely to visit India at the end of February, in what would be his first visit to the nation of South Asia since he took office three years ago.

SMALL CHINESE TYPE OFFER

India and the United States have established close political and security ties, but in recent years trade frictions have emerged. Trump has often named India as one of the countries with the highest tariffs in the world.

The Trump administration also bothered with India’s decision to force foreign card networks to store more data locally and the imposition of strict e-commerce investment rules that affected Walmart’s Amazon.com Inc and Flipkart operations.

A fifth Washington-based source with knowledge of the US administration’s thinking said a trade agreement between the United States and India would be much smaller than the one the United States reached with China this month, but “will look basically the same.”

This month, China agreed to increase purchases of US products and services by at least $ 200 billion over the next two years in exchange for the reduction of some tariffs, deactivating an 18-month row that had affected global growth.

“It will be a challenge for the United States to see a reasonable agreement with India … without compromise on the trade gap. Given the recent agreement with China, India has to do the same,” said Samir Kapadia of the advisory and pressure firm with Washington headquarters. , The Vogel Group.

Trade between the United States and India was $ 142.6 billion in 2018, but Trump wants to reduce his deficit of $ 25.2 billion with India.

India also offered the United States a commitment to increase purchases of almonds and apples and scrap a 50% import tariff applied to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the first source said. Trump has publicly said that India’s high tariffs on such bicycles are unacceptable.

Initially, India also offered to relax some tariffs on high-end American technology products, but that is already off the table, one of the sources said.

