The United States is paving the way for this self-driving vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals

The federal government has cleared the way for a Silicon Valley startup to use thousands of its self-driving delivery vehicles on US roads.

Nuro, based in Mountain View, California, is now able to launch up to 5,000 of its R2 autonomous Vehicles in the next two years, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The R2 has no steering wheel, pedals or side mirrors because it is unmanned and carries cargo. Large compartments on the side offer space for deliveries such as food or pizza.

Nuro announced that the R2 will initially be used in six zip codes in Houston with 160,000 inhabitants. Dominos Pizza is slated to ship to Houston soon, though no exact date has been given. In December, the company announced a partnership with Walmart to test autonomous food delivery in Houston.

The federal government has told Self-driving companies are applying for exemptions for their vehicle standards in order to get innovative technologies onto the road faster. Nuro is the first company to receive an exemption from the U.S. Department of Transportation automotive safety standards including airbags and seat belts.

“As it is a self-driving, low-speed delivery vehicle, certain features traditionally required by the department, such as mirrors and windshields, no longer make sense for vehicles that carry drivers,” said Transport Minister Elaine Chao in a statement.

The R2 is also classified as a low-speed vehicle, so it does not have to meet the same safety requirements as cars and SUVs. Low-speed vehicles can only go up to 40 km / h and must not weigh more than 500 kg.

Nuro is obliged to report all crash information to the federal government and to provide general information on the operation of the R2 at regular intervals. A Nuro spokeswoman declined to provide additional information about what other data needs to be provided.

“You need to look at the small print of the reporting requirements to assess whether NHTSA needs solid enough information about adverse events to fully quantify the risks and benefits of the deployment,” said Bryan Reimer, a MIT AgeLab scientist and deputy Director of the New England University Transportation Center at MIT. “I’m glad to see that this only applies to slow deployments because you have to run before anyone can run.”

In the beginning is the R2 This is followed by a vehicle with a human driver who monitors it and intervenes remotely if necessary. The R2 is already being tested on private land.

Nuro plans to build only a few hundred R2 in its first year and will initially focus on Houston. It is expected to produce thousands more vehicles as soon as the next generation R3 comes out. The company has not said when it plans to release the R3.

Unlike most self-driving companies, Nuro focuses on the transportation of goods rather than the transportation of people. There are fewer safety and ethical issues when an autonomous vehicle transports food than a person. Questions such as whether a pedestrian or a passenger should have priority in a crash can be avoided.

Most self-driving companies have not applied for government exemptions because they continue to develop and modify their vehicles. Companies such as Alphabet’s Waymo, which now offer trips with their own vehicles, rely on vehicles with traditional vehicle components such as steering wheels, pedals and mirrors, which enable them to get started faster.