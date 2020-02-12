The United Nations publishes a “black list” of companies that do business in Israeli settlements

The United Nations has released a database of more than a hundred companies that they claim to do business in Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Although the list was welcomed by the Palestinian leadership, it triggered an angry reaction from the Israeli leaders, who denounced it as an anti-Israeli “black list”.

It took more than three years to complete the database after it was mandated by a resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in 2016. Campaign groups welcomed it as a significant advance in their efforts to ensure that big business complies with international law.

The vast majority of the 112 companies listed in the database are Israelis, including many of the country’s major banks. However, the list also includes a number of well-known international companies, including Motorola Solutions, General Mills, Trip Advisor and Airbnb from the United States, Opodo and JC Bamford from the United Kingdom and Alstom from France.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recognized that the publication of the list would be controversial.

“I am aware that this topic was and remains a very controversial one. However, after a thorough and thorough review process, we are satisfied that this factual report reflects the serious consideration given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate, ”said Michelle Bachelet in a statement.

Israel’s answer was clear. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said the initiative was “shameful” and reminded of “dark periods in our history”. Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the Human Rights Council of pursuing a “discriminatory anti-Israel policy” and said the publication of the list was “the” ultimate release to pressure from countries and organizations interested in harming Israel , was a “stain … on human rights themselves”.

Israel has built more than a hundred settlements in areas it conquered from Jordan during a brief war in 1967. According to international law, the settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where more than six hundred thousand people live, are considered illegal, although Israel and the United States deny such a characterization.

The database lists a number of different business activities operated by the companies mentioned when working with the settlements, including the supply of equipment and materials for housing, the supply of utilities to support the infrastructure and surveillance equipment, and the use of natural resources Resources especially water and land.

Only two of the foreign companies listed above responded to CNN’s request for comment: Airbnb declined to make a statement, and a spokesman for General Mills admitted that the company had a bakery factory in Atarot – from Israel as Part of undivided Jerusalem, but part of the West Bank by most of the international community – and said that about half of the workforce are Palestinians who enjoy full social benefits.

The announcement was for the Palestinian leadership, which is still struggling to support international support following the release of the White House peace plan, which provides for Israel to annex 30% of the country previously designated by negotiators for a future Palestinian state the United Nations a rare good news.

“This database is the first concrete step to hold Israel accountable for its illegal colonial enterprise for over half a century,” said Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erakat in a statement. The boycott, divestment and sanction movement (BDS), for which Israel is extremely critical, also made it clear that the database would help their cause and called for a so-called strategic boycott against the companies mentioned.

The United Nations has not requested boycotts or sanctions based on the database. Even so, Human Rights Watch said in the news that it should “attract all businesses to do business with illegal settlements means helping to commit war crimes.”