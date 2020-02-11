The United Kingdom appoints a new ambassador to Morocco

Simon Martin CMG has been appointed Ambassador of Her Majesty to the Kingdom of Morocco in succession to Mr Thomas Reilly. / GOV.UK

The United Kingdom has appointed a new ambassador to Morocco in succession to Thomas Reilly. The announcement was published Monday on the UK government information website. “Simon Martin CMG has been appointed Ambassador of Her Majesty to the Kingdom of Morocco in succession to Mr Thomas Reilly,” read the statement.

The new ambassador, who served as the British ambassador to Manama, Bahrain from 2015 to 2019, is expected to take office in September 2020.

Thomas Reilly, the current British ambassador to Morocco, took office in June 2017. In addition to his position in the Kingdom, the diplomat was the non-resident ambassador of the UK to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania from June 2017 to May 2018, when the first there was ever-appointed ambassador to Mauritania.

The mission of the current British ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco was marked by his critical remarks on social media against the national airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) of the country. During the weekend, the diplomat went to Twitter to complain about the delay of two flights from the company.