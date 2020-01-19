New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has surpassed the industry by recording double-digit growth in gasoline and diesel sales of its almost 1,400 gasoline pumps in the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2019.

In a presentation publication for investors announcing earnings for October-December 2019, Reliance, operator of the world’s largest oil refining complex, said it registered an 11% growth in diesel sales and a growth rate of 15% in gasoline sales of its 1,394 fuel retail outlets. .

This compares with the industry growth rate of 0.2 percent for diesel and 7.1 percent for gasoline.

Its output per output at 342 kiloliters per month was also almost double that of gasoline pumps operated by public sector companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

“The superior combination of products and high asset utilization underpinned the solid gains,” he said in the presentation, adding that India’s demand for oil grew 3.2 percent in October-December, with a demand for gasoline that increased 7.1 percent and LPG increased 15 percent.

“The preference for gasoline cars, the improvement of road infrastructure and rural connectivity is driving the demand for gasoline,” he said. A rebound in the tourist movement after the holiday season supported the demand for ATF.

Reliance said there was strong traction in retail and bulk fuel sales through its network.

“Growth driven by the focus on large fleet customers (25 percent year-on-year growth), fleet aggregators (114 percent),” he said.

Your ATF sales increased through the acquisition of new customers and increased participation of existing customers. “It improves the competitiveness of the ATF network through logistics optimization and the supply source,” the presentation said.

LPG sales increased 37 percent with new customers and greater penetration in new markets.

Reliance said its revenues from retail oil sales increased 5 percent to Rs 3,725 million rupees in the third quarter. Up to 538 million liters of fuel were sold in the three month period.

Of the 1,394 petrol pumps operated by Reliance, 518 are owned by the company and the remaining dealer operates it.

In April last year, Reliance agreed to sell 49 percent of its retail oil business to BP plc in the UK for Rs 7,000 million. The Reliance-BP joint venture agreed to expand the network to 5,500 over the next five years.

The country currently has 66,817 fuel pumps, and public sector retailers own 59,716. PSU retailers have plans to duplicate this network and have already begun appointing distributors.

Nayara Energy, formerly backed by Rosneft of Russia, formerly Essar Oil, has 5,525 gasoline pumps and plans to expand them to more than 7,000 in two or three years.

Royal Dutch Shell has 169 outlets and is scheduled to add 150-200 more gasoline pumps.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, which also owns Reliance Jio.

