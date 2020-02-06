The unfinished story of the great thief The fader

Big Thief isn’t here to tell you how you feel – but when you listen, they’ll give you something to believe in. Her last three shows in New York had sold out long before UFOF Beat shelves. Those who managed to get last night tickets were accidentally treated Two handsRelease show in which Lenker, in front of a deeply attentive crowd, thought about how life is actually just a series of releases: release of vision, release of hair, release of awareness. Only Big Thief could compare the release of an album so succinctly with a death. “I think I learn how to publish every day,” she says later. “Realizing that everything you meet, touch, or love can become part of you and, in essence, never disappears as long as you can remember or remember it. It’s all so connected that we lose everything, but we never lose anything either. ”

The band never plays the same setlist twice – Meek says she’s afraid of it – but as love for Big Thief keeps getting louder, fans’ expectations have also increased. “It’s amazing that people are now singing the words,” says Lenker about the recent appearances. “But sometimes I struggle with my own ideas about people’s projections. Sometimes it’s difficult to turn the voices off.” She tells me about an angry letter she received after not playing an encore on a recent gig. “I feel responsible to the audience, but that responsibility is to perform from a place where these songs were created,” she says. “We will not pump out a product or repeat our records.” We do something fleeting, try to be as present as possible and not do any nonsense to anyone. ”

She was reminded that recently in New Mexico a man in the audience started yelling at her during the band’s set. “I just got off the stage and started crying. The veil was very thin and I had this other man’s voice in my head, ”she recalls. But their bandmates were there to wrap them up with support. “I felt Buck, Max and James come around me. You will often only hold me in such a way that everything feels fine. ”

There’s a reason why Big Thief’s love is so great. It is neither an aesthetic nor a hype or a video or whether you are playing a song one evening instead of another. It is the unfinished story that they cut off with every album they release, the total alchemy that they approach on stage every night. And they won’t satisfy everyone, but that was never the intention from the start. “I really don’t have the goal of being as big as possible,” affirms Lenker. “I want to upset things that blow me away.”