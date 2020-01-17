A carreira de Undertaker is in the final. Ainda que o lutador disch se tenha retirado oficialmente, cada vez vai aparecendo e lutando menos vezes, e chegou mesmo a ficar de fora da WrestleMania 35.

Entretanto foi reportada uma informação by Mike Johnson, jornalista do PWInsider, que leva a crer que There is no view of the WWE Performance Center.

Ainda assim, esta presença do “Deadman”, no centro de treinos da WWE, em Orlando, levanta a possibilidade and especulação do lutador poder entrar no Royal Rumble Match of men, participation no próximo evento da WWE in preparation for the possible Fighting WrestleMania 36.

WWE Performance Center offers superstars that are not suitable for preparing for a decline. The existence of an audit certificate in the WWE is not permitted.

Funeral home nos ringues nesta Road to WrestleMania?