New York / New Delhi: GDP growth in India and some other large emerging countries may gain some momentum this year after the world economy registered its lowest growth of 2.3% in 2019 due to prolonged trade disputes, a study said of the UN on Thursday by reducing its current and next fiscal forecasts for the Indian economy.

According to the Situation and Perspectives of the United Nations World Economy (WESP) 2020, a growth rate of 2.5 percent is possible in 2020, but a burst of commercial tensions, financial crisis or an escalation of geopolitical tensions could derail a recovery

In a downturn scenario, global growth would slow to only 1.8 percent this year, he added.

It reduced its estimate of GDP growth for India to 5.7 percent in the current tax (from 7.6 percent forecast in WESP 2019) and lowered its forecast for next fiscal year to 6.6 percent (from 7, 4 percent earlier). It has also forecast a growth rate of 6.3 percent for the fiscal start in 2021.

The report set India’s GDP growth rate for the previous fiscal year at 6.8 percent.

According to the UN study, one in five countries will see per capita income stagnant or decreased this year, but listed India among the few countries where the GDP growth rate per capita could exceed the 4% level in 2020.

Prolonged weakness in global economic activity can cause significant setbacks for sustainable development, including the goals of eradicating poverty and creating decent jobs for all. At the same time, widespread inequalities and the deepening of the climate crisis are fueling the growing discontent in many parts of the world.

“These risks could inflict serious and lasting damage on development prospects. They also threaten to encourage a further increase in inward-facing policies, at a time when global cooperation is paramount,” the UN Secretary General warned, Antonio Guterres

GDP growth in the United States is forecast to decline from 2.2% in 2019 to 1.7% in 2020.

In the European Union, manufacturing will continue to be curbed by global uncertainty, but this will be partially offset by a steady growth in private consumption, which will allow a modest increase in GDP growth from 1.4% in 2019 to 1, 6% in 2020.

Despite the significant winds against it, East Asia remains the fastest growing region in the world and the largest contributor to global growth, according to the report.

In China, GDP growth is expected to gradually moderate from 6.1% in 2019 to 6.0% in 2020 and 5.9% in 2021, backed by more accommodative monetary and fiscal policies.

“Growth in other major emerging countries, such as Brazil, India, Mexico, the Russian Federation and Turkey, is expected to gain momentum in 2020,” the UN report said.

As the global economic balance is changing from the EU, the US UU. And other developed countries to China, India and other developing countries, the power of global economic decision making is also changing, he said.

“Global cooperation mechanisms will need to recognize this changing balance as they continue to allow underrepresents to be heard,” he added.

The UN report also said that eradicating poverty will increasingly depend on addressing inequality in the future.

“The proportion of the population living in extreme poverty has declined steadily and significantly in recent decades, largely due to successful experiences in China and India,” he said.

While progress has been made in global terms, the number of people living in extreme poverty has increased in several countries in sub-Saharan Africa and in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean and West Asia.

“Sustained progress towards poverty reduction will require a significant boost to productivity growth and firm commitments to address high levels of inequality,” the report said.

The WESP is an annual flagship publication of the UN on the state of the world economy, seen through the lens of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

It is a joint product of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the five regional commissions of the United Nations.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Office of the United Nations High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS), and the International Labor Organization ( ILO) also contributed to the report.

