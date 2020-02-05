The UK regulator bans Ryanair’s “misleading” green advertising

Ryanair claims it is the “greenest” airline in Europe

A UK regulator on Wednesday banned Ryanair advertising that made “misleading” claims about the Irish airline’s “low” CO2 emissions – a move that was welcomed by environmental activists.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the low-cost airline’s September radio, television and print advertising violated the UK regulator’s environmental reporting and consumer misleading regulations.

Ryanair said it had “the lowest CO2 emissions of any major airline.”

ASA said it had asked Ryanair “to ensure that there was sufficient evidence to support the filing of environmental claims and to ensure that the basis of these claims was clarified.”

In response, Ryanair said it was “disappointed and surprised” and claimed it was the “greenest” airline in Europe – adding that it had successfully operated the same advertising in ten European countries.

The environmental protection agency Transport & Environment has condemned Ryanair for so-called greenwashing – a term used by critics to describe the efforts of companies to mislead consumers to believe that a company’s products or practices are more environmentally friendly or environmentally friendly.

“Ryanair should stop greenwashing and do something to tackle sky-high emissions,” said campaign group aviation manager Jo Dardenne.

“This judgment is a reminder that the impact of air traffic on the climate is rapid.”

Rory Boland, editor of the consumer magazine Which? According to Travel, his own investigation also uncovered doubts about Ryanair’s carbon offset scheme.

“Millions of travelers want to make greener choices when they go on vacation, so it is right that the regulator takes action against companies that complicate it with misleading information,” he said.

The ban on Wednesday came a day after the Alliance for Sustainable Aviation, not including Ryanair, promised to reduce CO2 emissions to zero over the next 30 years, in line with the UK government’s goals.

The alliance includes the aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, the engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, London’s Heathrow Airport and the airlines BA and EasyJet.

