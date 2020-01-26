The UK government 'considers evacuation' for the British as the coronavirus spreads

President Xi Jinping warned that China faces a “serious situation” (Image: EPA / Getty Images)

According to reports, the British government is considering an emergency evacuation of more than 200 Britons trapped in China after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab allegedly ordered officials to examine the logistics of an airlift, saying that keeping people there could be a “death sentence.”

However, one source has stated that “several things must fit on the Chinese side before we can make firm promises,” according to MailOnline.

The new claims occur when Toronto Public Health says it has received reports of the “first suspected case confirmed” of Canada’s coronavirus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the spread of deadly disease is accelerating.

The death toll in China has increased to 42, with more than 1,200 infected.

According to reports, at least 56 million people are blocked in the country, with travel restrictions in 17 cities.

As of Saturday afternoon, 31 people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been screened for the deadly flu virus.

A medical worker checks a patient’s drip at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China (Image: EPA)

A Chinese man holds a child while they and others wear protective masks while traveling in the subway on January 24, 2020 in Beijing, China (Image: Getty Images)

All tests have been negative, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

There are also no confirmed diagnoses in UK citizens abroad and the risk to the public is still classified as “low.”

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its guide to “advise against all trips to Wuhan City” after the outbreak.

Now he says: ‘If you are in this area and can leave, you must do so. This is due to the current novel coronavirus outbreak. “

Chinese authorities have revealed that they will build a second hospital dedicated to patients with coronaviruses, less than a day after the construction of the first one began.

It is said that the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and First Secretary of State of Great Britain, Dominic Raab, is investigating an airlift for the British trapped in China (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

A masked shopper takes out two carts from a supermarket in Wuhan, in the central Chinese province of Hubei (Image: EPA)

Wuhan, the city at the center of the new killer virus outbreak, will have a new 1,300-bed hospital in less than half a month, according to state media.

This follows the first dedicated hospital, which will have enough space for 1,000 patients.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the coronavirus had affected Europe, with three cases in France.

The medical director of England, Professor Chris Whitty, admitted that there is a “fair chance” that cases will arise in Britain.

The professor spoke after a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall on Friday, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He said: ‘I am working closely with the other medical directors of the United Kingdom. We all agree that the risk to the public in the United Kingdom remains low, but there may be cases in the United Kingdom at some point. “

He added: ‘The United Kingdom has access to some of the best experts in infectious diseases and public health in the world.

‘As of today, a public health center will be established in Heathrow. It is made up of doctors and other public health officials, in addition to the existing port health measures. “

The Foreign Ministry said they could not comment on possible evacuation plans for the British in China.