The UCC opens a new campus inside the prison of Nsawam; 59 prisoners registered today

The University of Cape Coast has opened a new learning center inside Ghana’s most popular correctional center, Nsawam Prison.

The campus must allow inmates who wish to continue their studies to take courses leading to a diploma in various programs offered by the University.

The inaugural registration was organized on Saturday January 17, 2020 by the University of Nsawam prison.

59 prisoners from Nsawam medium security prisons are now enrolled in Nsawam prisons.

The education offered by the University of Cape Coast is free.