The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention confirms the fifth case of coronavirus

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed the fifth case of coronavirus in the country. The male patient arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December 2019 and has impacted thousands of people since then. The ministry said the new patient is stable and receiving treatment, and that there is no cause for concern, since the number of people affected in the UAE is very low. Previously, a family of four was diagnosed with the infection and is still receiving attention. The ministry said health authorities are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the country and that people should rely on official sources for updates.

The new coronavirus has so far affected more than 10,000 people in more than 20 countries. Around 213 people in China have died from the virus, which causes serious respiratory diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that the epidemic was an international public health emergency. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “The main reason for this statement is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.”

WHO has advised all countries to be “prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact follow-up and prevention of the spread of infection by 2019-nCoV , and share all the data with WHO. ” At the Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Lin Yaduo said in a statement that China hopes to win the war against the coronavirus. He said: “Although the situation is still serious, we must be aware that its mortality rate is lower than MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) or even influenza. With the positive impact of China’s measures, many experts predict that a tipping point will soon arrive. “

