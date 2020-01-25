The Turing test comes to Switch from Square Enix Collective in February

Earlier this week, Square Enix Collective announced that an announcement for Nintendo Switch was in progress. Today we have the big unveiling: first person sci-fi puzzle game The Turing test will be released on February 7th on Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Bulkhead Interactive and was originally released for Xbox One and PC in 2016, followed by a 2017 PlayStation 4 release. Now it goes to Switch with an announcement trailer.

Square Enix Collective has confirmed on Twitter that this footage has been included on Nintendo Switch, so (more or less) there are no tricks with the presentation.

As you may have found out from the trailer, The Turing Test is set on Europe, one of Jupiter’s moons. You are an engineer from the International Space Agency who was sent to find out why a ground crew disappeared. This is how Square Enix Collective and Bulkhead Interactive describe the game:

Upon arrival, a number of puzzles await you – tests that, according to the station’s AI, Tom, can only be solved by a human. These puzzles were apparently posed by the missing ground crew – but why did they create them and what are they hiding from?

In an evolving story based on human instinct for exploration, protection and survival, dive deeper into the ice-crusted core of Europe and discover that the boundaries between man and machine are blurring. Use the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT) to solve puzzles to pave the way forward and determine the true cost of human morality.

The Turing test was generally well received after its release, so it should go well with Switch, especially alongside the sci-fi puzzle game The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition.

Maybe you read the whole article and think, “Wait, what is Square Enix Collective?” Well, it’s actually a unique branch of Square Enix that supports indie developers and helps bring their projects to life through a variety of means. You’ve released a handful of versatile titles so far, including The Turing Test, Oh My Godheads and Children of Zodiarcs.

Let us know if you’d like to run this unique Switch switch starting February 7th.

