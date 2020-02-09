The truth fell silent again: An outspoken citizen is missing in Wuhan after another has died

When people across China mourned the death of a whistleblower doctor in an unprecedented mourning and rage disaster on Thursday, they hardly knew that another coronavirus outbreak fortune teller was silenced, according to friends and family.

Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who had reported critically from Wuhan, the central Chinese city in the epicenter of the outbreak, was missing on Thursday evening when hundreds of thousands of people in China started to demand freedom of expression online.

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist in Wuhan, died of the same virus that he wanted to warn others about when he broke out early. In the meantime, more than 800 people have died, especially in mainland China. Instead of being heard, the police punished him for “spreading rumors” and later fell ill with a patient’s virus.

The death of Li sparked a storm of outrage across China, the intensity and scope of which was rarely seen in its strictly controlled online sphere. People demanded an official apology from the government and flooded social media with the hashtag “I want freedom of speech”, a fundamental right that is said to be protected by the country’s constitution.

The hashtag was censored the next morning in an obvious rejection of their request.

And Chen, also 34 years old and like Li from northeast China, was missing.

Friends and family later learned from the police that he had been quarantined. By Sunday, Chen’s disappearance on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, had grown in importance, and many pleaded for his release.

“I hope the government can treat Chen Qiushi fairly and fairly,” wrote one user on Sunday morning. “We can no longer afford a second Li Wenliang!”

Detained in the name of the quarantine

Chen arrived in Wuhan on January 24, the day after the city was placed under a state lock to prevent citizens from leaving the country to curb the spread of the virus. He visited crowded hospitals, funeral homes, and temporary isolation stations, and uploaded videos of what he saw online to give the world a glimpse of the often grim reality at the heart of the crisis.

Friends said they checked in at Chen several times a day because they feared that the authorities could bring him to him at any time. When he stopped answering calls early Thursday evening, they became increasingly concerned.

In the early hours of Friday, Chen’s friend posted a video message from Chen’s mother on his Twitter page, saying that her son had disappeared. His close friends say Chen left his login information on the platform in case he was kidnapped by the authorities.

“I’m here to ask everyone online, especially friends in Wuhan, to find Qiushi and find out what’s wrong with him,” she said.

Later that evening, Xu Xiaodong, an outspoken mixed martial artist and friend of Chen’s, played a live broadcast on YouTube of a message from the journalist’s mother that he had been quarantined.

“In the past few hours, Qingdao Public Security and Domestic Security officials … have informed Qiushi’s parents that Qiushi has already been quarantined. Qiushi’s mother immediately asked where and when he was taken away and they declined it starts saying this, ”said Xu.

Xu emphasized that because of his interactions with Chen and the testimony of those who were there, Chen was in good health before he disappeared.

Both the Wuhan and Qingdao city police said they had no information about Chen when contacted by CNN.

“We are concerned about his physical security, but we also fear that if he is missing, he may become infected with the virus,” said a friend who had been authorized by Chen to take over his Twitter account should he go , towards CNN. The person asked for anonymity for fear of government reprisals.

“I’m not afraid to die, why should I be afraid of you?”

It is not the first time that Chen, a former lawyer, has been silenced by the authorities.

In August, he visited Hong Kong to report on protests by the semi-autonomous Chinese city against democracy. In his programs about Weibo, he challenged China’s official statement that demonstrators were “rioters” and “separatists”. Most of those involved are peaceful, he said in a video, “not all of them are rioters.”

Chen’s trip ended abruptly when he was called back to Beijing by the mainland authorities. When he returned, he was repeatedly asked to interrogate various government agencies, he said in a later video.

All of Chen’s Chinese social media accounts were subsequently deleted. His 740,000 followers on Weibo and previously posted videos were lost.

But Chen was not out of sight for long. At the beginning of October, he made a comeback in a YouTube video and promised to continue speaking. His channel now has 433,000 subscribers. He also has a Twitter account with 246,000 followers. Both platforms are blocked in China, but many citizens use virtual private networks to access the Great Firewall.

“Since freedom of speech is a fundamental right of citizens, which is set out in Article 35 of the Chinese Constitution, I have to insist because I think this is the right thing, no matter how much pressure and disability (I) occurs,” he said the October video.

And keep talking about what he did. On New Year’s Eve of the moon, when most of the Chinese were home for family reunions, Chen boarded a high-speed train from Beijing to Wuhan.

“I have already said that I am a citizen journalist. What kind of journalist am I if I do not run to the front in the event of a disaster?” He said in his first video in Wuhan in front of Hankou station, where he had just left the Train got out and held a selfie stick.

“I will watch and document what is really going on with my camera while Wuhan is trying to contain the outbreak. And I am ready to help spread the Wuhan voice,” he said.

“While I’m here, I promise that I won’t spread rumors. I will not create fear, panic, or hide the truth.”

Since then, it has served as an eye and ear for many outsiders who wanted to follow the reality of local life in Wuhan.

His camera did not shy away from the agony and despair of people suffering from the virus: a person with a fever broke down in front of a hospital after days of unsuccessful attempts to be admitted; Oxygen-assisted patients lay on makeshift hospital beds in crowded aisles; In a corner of a hospital, a woman with a face mask held on to the ash-gray body of her deceased relative in a wheelchair and desperately called the morgue.

“I’m afraid I have the virus in front of me and behind me, China’s law enforcement agencies,” Chen said in an emotional video that was recorded in his hotel room on January 30.

For protection, Chen only had basic equipment – a mask and safety glasses. His parents in Qingdao on the east coast of China have already been molested by the authorities.

“But I will keep my mind alive as long as I live and in this city I will continue my reports,” he said. “I’m not afraid to die. Why should I be afraid of you, Communist Party?”

“He’s a hero. And he’s gone.”

In this video, Chen also spoke of the eight “Rumormongers” who were punished by the Wuhan police for spreading false information about the outbreak. In reality, they tried to raise the alarm in the healthcare sector, and some of them have now made themselves known in the media. Some believe Li is one of the eight.

“So far, the police in Wuhan have not even apologized,” Chen said in an outraged voice.

A week later, Li died of the coronavirus in the intensive care unit of the hospital where he worked. He was hailed as a hero by millions of heart-sick and outraged Chinese, which led to a remarkable flood of online calls for freedom of speech that were rarely seen – or allowed – in China.

Amid deepest anger, China announced on Friday that the National Supervision Commission – the dreaded Communist Party disciplinary watchdog that works in secrecy – is sending a team to Wuhan to conduct a “full investigation” of Li’s case.

Chen, meanwhile, remained out of reach of his family, friends, and hundreds of thousands of followers. Chinese media have not reported his disappearance – Chen’s name has long become a sensitive topic in China, as he joked in one of his videos and joined a growing list of topics that Chinese people are no longer allowed to speak about.

Nevertheless, some Chinese social media users managed to find out about it.

“There has never been a superhero who came into this world, just normal people who broke into the breach,” read a Weibo post under the hashtag of Chen’s name.

“Because (authorities) disagree with his views, he is not only deprived of his right to speak but also his personal freedom?” Asked another user.

Some of those who had never heard of Chen are starting to ask about him.

“Who is Chen Qiushi? Why are so many people looking for him? Why does the media censor his name? “Asked user Li Zhengda, a Weibo” Big V “- the name given to a user with a large following – who was verified as a private equity manager.

“He is a lawyer. He is a journalist. He is someone who dares to go to Wuhan to report the truth when the outbreak is at its worst. He’s a hero. And he’s gone “It says in the answer above.